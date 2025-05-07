PFF pegs Broncos as one of the top 5 most improved teams in 2025

With the 2025 NFL Draft in the books, all 32 NFL teams have addressed specific needs to improve their rosters as they head into the 2025-26 season. Rookie minicamps are already starting for some teams. For the Broncos specifically, theirs will begin on Friday, followed by the Organized Team Activities (OTAs) in the final week of May through the first week of June. In mid-June, Denver will hold their mandatory minicamp, followed by training camp, with dates to be determined, which is expected to start in July to prepare for the preseason and the regular season.

Despite the Draft being over, intriguing names remain in the free agent market, including Keenan Allen, Amari Cooper, Nick Chubb, JK Dobbins, CJ Mosley, and Ja'Whaun Bentley, among others. Now that the compensatory picks formula does not count against new signings, the market will start to heat up once again. Teams will add depth and address any extra needs they could not get in the Draft to make their teams as good as possible.

Speaking of improvements and strong teams in the NFL, PFF listed Denver as one of the five most improved teams heading into the season.

Pro Football Focus views Broncos as top-5 most improved team in 2025

Despite no article with an explanation on why the Broncos are listed among the most improved teams heading into the 2025 season, it is clear that Denver's roster is way better, at least on paper, compared to the 2024-25 one. In free agency, the front office and head coach Sean Payton addressed their primary needs, and then in the Draft, they added depth and added to other positions of need. Overall, they addressed all three phases of the game. Let's recap what the Broncos have done so far.

Starting with the offense, the Broncos signed quarterback Sam Ehlinger to be their third stringer, and Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram. Additionally, they re-signed QB Jarrett Stidham, OL Matt Peart, and FB Michael Burton. They drafted running back RJ Harvey from UCF, wide receiver Pat Bryant from Illinois, and tight end Caleb Lohner from Utah.

Regarding the defense, they signed inside linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga. Denver drafted corner Jahdae Barron, defensive lineman Sai'Vion Smith, and edge rusher Que Robinson. Additionally, they re-signed DL DJ Jones and ILB Justin Strnad.

Finally, on special teams, they signed punter Matt Haack, specialist/wide receiver Trent Scherfield, and specialist/safety Sam Franklin. They drafted punter Jeremy Crawshaw from Florida and re-signed long snapper Mitch Frabonni.

It will be interesting to see if the Broncos decide to make another impactful move to make the roster even better, to make the playoffs for the second year in a row, and this time win on the big stage. Regardless of what happens regarding trades and signings from here to the start of the season, Denver is among the most improved teams heading into the upcoming 2025-26 season.