Broncos could be a few players away from legitimate Super Bowl contention

The Denver Broncos might just be a small handful of players away from turning into legitimate Super Bowl contenders. This would be the best-case scenario for Denver in 2025 - they turn into Super Bowl contenders and make a deep playoff run.

The team might still be another year away from that, but based on how aggressive the Broncos were this offseason, it's clear that the front office and coaching staff think that they are in a position to contend. Well, they could cap things off with a few more free agency signings to really give this roster another bump.

Let's look at a few free agents who could seriously help the Denver Broncos turn into Super Bowl contenders.

Would these players push the Denver Broncos over the edge?

JK Dobbins, RB

You might be annoyed with us still talking about JK Dobbins, but here we are. Still a free agent, Dobbins was on pace to eclipse 1,000 yards with the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2024 NFL Season. He's averaged over five yards per carry during his career, but the injuries have really derailed what could have been an insanely productive career thus far.

Dobbins might be the perfect RB2 for the Denver Broncos and could form a lethal trio alongside Audric Estime and RJ Harvey. Doesn't that RB room sound a lot more appealing than what the Broncos have now?

Ja'Whaun Bentley, ILB

Ja'Whaun Bentley was cut by the New England Patriots this offseason after playing in just two games in 2024, but he was other worldly productive in the 2021-2023 NFL Seasons. The Broncos have some iffy ILB depth and are simply weak at this spot on defense.

Both Dre Greenlaw and Alex Singleton are coming off of major injuries, so it would be wise to add some high-end insurance with a guy like Bentley, who is still a starting-caliber player.

Raekwon Davis, DT

Playing for the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts, Raekwon Davis would be some neat defensive tackle depth and is still only 27 years old. It's clear that the Broncos prioritized their defensive line in the 2025 NFL Draft, and I would see no reason to not add another veteran body.

After all, always having fresh bodies along the defensive line could truly help decide certain games.