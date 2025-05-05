Giants star is already putting pressure on former Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is likely to start for the New York Giants, and there is already a ton of pressure on him. Now on his third team in as many seasons, Russell Wilson is nearing the end of his NFL career, and really should not be in line to start games at this stage.

However, the New York Giants signed the former Denver Broncos QB in free agency, and he is going to open up the 2025 NFL Season as their starter. The Giants are a mess, and the offensive infrastructure in New York is the worst situation that Wilson will have played in.

If nothing else, though, the Giants have a stud wide receiver in Malik Nabers, so Wilson will be able to feed the ball to him, and it seems like Nabers wants exactly that...

Here is what Giants stud wide receiver Malik Nabers had to say on the 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony podcast:

"“I ain’t gonna speak on all receivers, but I’m gonna speak on — **** it, I’m speaking on all receivers,” Nabers said. “We all feel the same way. We don’t like not getting the ball.”" Giants WR Malik Nabers

Giants WR Malik Nabers is loud and clear...

I can only imagine how tense the situation could be during the 2025 NFL Season if Russell Wilson is simply not getting the ball to Malik Nabers enough. Nabers was a stud rookie in 2024, eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark with ease in his first year in the NFL. The Giants also have Jameis Winston and rookie Jaxson Dart in the QB room as well, so it's a crowded unit.

But at the end of the day, I am not sure Malik Nabers could care who it is throwing him the ball, as long as he's getting it. Russell Wilson may have no choice but to always have Nabers in mind while he's on the field. And if we're being honest, Wilson has never seemed to be someone who could 'clap back.' He doesn't have the most forward personality and seems to be someone who is quite obsessed with his own image.

It will be interesting to see how the relationship with Russell Wilson and Malik Nabers develops into the 2025 NFL Season.