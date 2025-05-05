Ranking the easiest games on the Denver Broncos 2025 schedule

Fortunately, the Denver Broncos do have some easier opponents on their 2025 schedule. Let's rank the easiest games here. The Broncos will end up with tougher schedules if they keep stacking winning seasons, but depending on which divisions they draw for a given year's schedule, they could have an easier one.

5. vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a new GM, head coach, and perhaps a new and encouraging direction. Denver has not faced the Jags since the 2021 NFL Season. Well, the Broncos get them at home this year, and while I am actually higher on the Jags than most people, I see them being more of a frisky nine-win team at best. The roster isn't all that special in the trenches, as this is a year one rebuild.

Denver should be able to pull away in this game.

4. @ New York Jets

The New York Jets are rebuilding and should be starting Justin Fields for most, if not all of the 2025 NFL Season. They've got a first-year head coach in Aaron Glenn and a backup-caliber QB as their starter. The roster does have some talent, but the Jets simply aren't going to win a ton of games this year in what might be more of an evaluation year for the franchise.

3. @ Indianapolis Colts

It's likely that one of Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones is starting for this team in 2025. The Broncos saw first-hand just how terrible Richardson is when the two teams faced off in 2024. Well, the Broncos are in Indy for this one, but the result should end up being the same. This team is not a threat.

2. vs. New York Giants

The hope here is that Russell Wilson is starting for the New York Giants, as Wilson gets sacked a ton, and Denver's fierce pass rush going up against a poor offensive line would almost be unfair for New York. The Giants are a poorly run team likely facing a win-now mandate in 2025.

There isn't much to like outside of their defensive line. Denver should win this game by double-digits.

1. vs. Tennessee Titans

Likely facing off against a rookie QB in Cam Ward at home, the Denver Broncos should truly be able to tee-off on the Tennessee Titans. The roster itself is also not quite there yet, as this team is clearly still rebuilding.