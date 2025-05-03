Denver Broncos given shocking ranking in AFC West following NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos might be on the cusp of being a legitimate threat to the Kansas City Chiefs, and it seems like that thought is gaining some steam. Frankly, Denver should have swept the Chiefs in 2024, as they were in a position to win the game in Week 10, but we all know what happened.

It's not like this team is getting blown out by KC anymore, as they have won two of the last three matchups against the Chiefs, believe it or not. Well, the team has definitely added some notable talent this offseason, and I am truly not sure if KC has been able to add as much talent as Denver did.

If you couple that with the Chiefs not likely winning all of their one-score games like they did in 2024, this division race could be insanely close, and it seems like certain folks are beginning to truly think that Denver and Kansas City are neck-and-neck.

PFF ranks the Denver Broncos 2nd in the AFC West

PFF ranks the Denver Broncos second in the AFC West following the 2025 NFL Draft, leap-frogging the Los Angeles Chargers, who went 11-6 in the 2024 NFL Season.

The AFC West should truly be a three-horse race in 2025 with the Las Vegas Raiders potentially being a frisky threat to win a few games. And the Denver Broncos of past seasons are gone - it's done, as this is a new era of Broncos football, and this team is not only a threat to win the division in the 2025 NFL Season, but Denver is also a threat to catapault into a Super Bowl contender.

Could the Denver Broncos shock the NFL world in the 2025 NFL Season and win the AFC West for the first time since they won the Super Bowl back in 2015?