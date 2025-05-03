Broncos hype train is all-in on Que Robinson after George Paton’s glowing review

Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft for the Denver Broncos was all about risk/reward players. The Broncos took some shots on a couple of guys who didn't play a ton at the collegiate level, but have outstanding talent and are on an upward trajectory.

One pick, in particular, you could really tell was exciting to general manager George Paton. Fourth-round pick Que Robinson barely played 350 snaps last season defensively at Alabama, but he's someone the Broncos have been keeping tabs on for years now and they feel like he's ready to really break through.

Nobody was more excited about this pick than Paton, who spoke at length about Robinson's game shortly after picking him.

Broncos may have stolen Que Robinson in 4th round of 2025 NFL Draft

“We’ve been seeing flashes of him the last four years at Alabama, really the last two on defense. But you look throughout his career, just the special team plays. I think he had 16, especially in tackles, in the last two years. You see the athletic traits, the athletic ability, the length, the speed, the way he plays, the motor he plays with. He’s played behind some really good outside backers like Will Anderson, Dallas Turner, guys like that. So, he wasn’t playing a whole lot this year, kind of clicked on defense and then obviously he got the injury, but he has all the traits you look for at that position and yet, in the meantime, he can be a hardcore special teamer so that’s what attracted us.”



- Broncos GM George Paton (via team PR)

Paton wasn't alone in really having eyes on Que Robinson going into the 2025 NFL Draft. There were a number of draft experts and analysts out there who felt like Robinson could bring the "juice" immediately upon arrival to an NFL roster.

"I think Que Robinson gives you Day 1 juice as a situational pass rusher." 😤@StevePalazzolo_ and @SamMonsonNFL talk edge rush sleeper Quandarrius Robinson 👇 https://t.co/fhaxApsfSm pic.twitter.com/z3smD3WTdL — Check the Mic with Steve Palazzolo & Sam Monson (@CTM_Show) April 12, 2025

Year to year, the pass rush department is an area on an NFL roster where you can really see a lot of turnover. If you've got a hot hand as a pass rusher, you are going to get on the field. Robinson wasn't necessarily a late bloomer at Alabama, but someone who really just got lost in the shuffle of a million other great players.

It's possible we could see Robinson become one of the top steals of the Broncos' 2025 NFL Draft class. If you're into the dot connecting, the Broncos (and many others) felt like the true strength of this year's draft class was in the middle rounds. That's where the Broncos went after players for the defensive front, specifically trading up to get LSU defensive lineman Sai'vion Jones and using their best pick on Day 3 for Robinson.

Don't be shocked if we see much bigger impact in 2025 from Robinson than anyone is really expecting. He's obviously going to play a key role on special teams, but he could also come in and overtake Dondrea Tillman as the Broncos' fourth rusher.