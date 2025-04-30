The best Broncos 2025 NFL Draft pick that nobody is talking about

The Denver Broncos used their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on a cornerback, a decision that shocked just about everyone. They made some polarizing picks at running back and wide receiver on Day 2. They were the only team to take a punter in the entire draft. They used their last pick on a basketball player who doesn't even have 60 collegiate snaps on his record.

It's understandable that a player who barely snuck into the team's draft class is not getting a lot of love, but LSU defensive lineman Sai'vion Jones is the best Denver Broncos pick that nobody is really talking about.

You hear a lot about the other guys when the draft class is being. discussed. Even fourth-round edge rusher Que Robinson is getting a decent amount of hype because of his small sample size and special teams abilities. But Sai'vion Jones?

He's been an afterthought, to say the least. And that has to change.

Broncos got underrated steal in LSU DL Sai'vion Jones

"I feel like I have that ability to be able to play all over the place. I felt like that was one of the main things that the Broncos see in me. When you pick me, you’re drafting a couple of players. I’m not just an edge player. I can play a 4-line, a 3-line… I can play across the line. I felt like that’s the reason why they felt like I was a person they should draft.”



- Broncos DL Sai'vion Jones (via team PR)

The Broncos didn't draft Travis Hunter or anything, but getting a versatile weapon on the defensive line like Sai'vion Jones -- who has already been coached by Broncos DL coach Jamar Cain -- is huge for this unit. Jones is 6-foot-6 in cleats and 280 pounds. He was listed by some outlets as an EDGE but that versatility is going to give him a chance to play very early on.

He has outstanding wingspan (90th percentile) and an explosive get-off. He also just so happens to be the youngest player the Broncos drafted at 21 years old. Everyone else in the class will either be 23 or 24 this coming season.

When it comes to instant impact, you often will look at the players who are coming into the weakest position groups or maybe had the most reps at the college level, but Jones could be a rare case. He had 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles last season along with eight tackles for loss and 40 tackles in total. This guy was consistently productive over the last three years and gives the Broncos' strongest unit even more talent and depth.

This was a 'strengthen a strength' selection for the Broncos. There wasn't an immediate need for a player like this on the defensive line, but the Broncos might end up needing someone to start for them as soon as 2026. Jones is going to get reps this season and will make splash plays.