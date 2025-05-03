Broncos are putting way too much weight on this 2025 free agent signing

The Denver Broncos were calculated but aggressive in the 2025 NFL free agency period, but are they putting too much weight on this signing? Well, let's hope not, but they just might be. Denver came into the 2025 NFL Offseason with clear needs on both sides of the ball, and they were able to, for the most part, satisfy them.

They signed Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga to three-year deals, and also got a deal done with DJ Jones to keep him in Denver for another few seasons. The team did not make a free agency move at running back besides letting Javonte Williams leave, and their last major need was at tight end.

Denver was somehow able to 'win' the negotiations over the Los Angeles Chargers to sign Evan Engram, one of the better receiving tight ends in the NFL, but are they putting too much weight on this signing?

Evan Engram isn't a perfect signing by any means...

Evan Engram turns 31 years old this September and has been in the NFL since being drafted back in 2017 by the New York Giants. Engram played five years with the Giants before signing a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022.

Engram was cut by Jacksonville earlier this offseason and inked a two-year contract with the Denver Broncos. Across his career, which spans 108 regular season games, Engram has hauled in 496 receptions for 4,922 yards and 25 touchdowns, so he's averaged 775 yards and four touchdowns per 17-game season, which is production that Denver absolutely needs from their TE room.

However, Engram has played just three full seasons in his eight years in the NFL and suited up for just nine in the 2024 NFL Season. He's also played in just 11, eight, and 15 games in the 2018, 2019, and 2021 seasons as well. The injury concern is there, and with Engram also turning 31 years old soon, you have to wonder if Denver is relying too much on the veteran to produce given his age and injury history.

The hope here, obviously, is that Engram plays all 17 games and has the best season of his NFL career, but the Broncos didn't really do a whole lot else at the position besides using a seventh-round pick on Caleb Lohner from Utah, a former basketball player. Let's hope that Evan Engram stays on the field and produces at a high level for the Denver Broncos.