Clock is ticking for Broncos defensive starter after Jahdae Barron pick

The Denver Broncos took Jahdae Barron in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, so now the clock might be ticking for a current defensive starter. The pick shocked many in the fanbase, as it did not seem like the Broncos were ever considering Barron, and it turns out, they thought he was going to be long gone to begin with!

He was a player that they had a first-round grade on, but the Broncos were also considering taking a running back with the 20th pick, which was very likely TreVeyon Henderson. Anyway, the Broncos built on a strength by taking Barron, a versatile defensive back who can line up in the slot, outside, and at safety.

And as it stands right now, the clock could be ticking for a Broncos defensive starter after this pick...

The clock is ticking for Ja'Quan McMillian

The Denver Broncos primary slot cornerback, Ja'Quan McMillian, seems to be on the ropes a bit after this selection, as Denver is likely going to start Jahdae Barron off in that slot cornerback role. Barron is a good tackler and sound against the run, so putting him closer to the line of scrimmage in that slot position could be the best spot for him.

This honestly might end up greatly reducing McMillian's role within the defense, and you almost have to wonder if another young CB on the team, Kris Abrams-Draine, could also have something to say here. Ja'Quan McMillian has made a ton of key place for the Denver Broncos in his short time with the team - he basically iced that primetime win in 2024 against the Cleveland Browns with a pick-six, and is generally a good, solid player.

However, the Jahdae Barron pick really makes things interesting for Ja'Quan McMillian, who has been a solid staple for this secondary.