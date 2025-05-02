The Denver Broncos tried to improve their backfield this offseason, and one of their major moves was letting former RB Javonte Williams leave in free agency. The team drafted Williams in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and his rookie season left us believing that he was going to turn out to be one of the next great running backs in the NFL.

However, a brutal knee injury at the beginning of the 2022 NFL Season is still impacting Williams, as he has simply been bad since the start of 2023, unfortunately. Still just 25 years old, the former UNC back signed with the Dallas Cowboys in free agency for a chance at a fresh start.

But somehow, Williams may already be getting buried on the Cowboys depth chart.

Both Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders signed with the Dallas Cowboys on March 14th, which indicated that the team was trying to perhaps stock up the RB room with veterans for some healthy competitive. Well, in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cowboys drafted both Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah. The team brought on two fresh pairs of legs who both could push for reps over Williams and Sanders.

And it would not be all that shocking if one of the veterans ended up getting cut if Blue and Mafah play well enough in the offseason.

It's been a sad drop-off for Javonte Williams, as this fresh start for him may not even amount to much. If nothing else, the former Denver Broncos RB1 does offer elite pass protection, so he might be able to earn a spot on the roster for that, but overall, Williams does have an uphill battle to carve out a role on the Dallas Cowboys in 2025.