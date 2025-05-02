3 draft picks from AFC West rivals the Denver Broncos should be frightened of

The Denver Broncos added talent themselves in the 2025 NFL Draft, but so did their rivals in the AFC West. Three teams in the division made the postseason in 2024, so this is among the best divisions in football, and while the Broncos have done themselves a ton of favors this offseason with their offseason additions, their rivals within the division have also done so.

Their rivals may have made some picks in the NFL Draft who could end up being huge problems for the Broncos to deal with in future seasons. Which three players would they be?

Should the Denver Broncos be worried about these three AFC West draft picks?

Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

The best running back prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, Ashton Jeanty went sixth overall to the Las Vegas Raiders, so this team could go from one of the worst rushing attacks in the NFL in 2024 to one of the best. This would all of a sudden make the Raiders a handful to deal with, and not only was Jeanty a good prospect, but he was a borderline generational one.

Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

Two picks after the Denver Broncos made their first-round selection, the Los Angeles Chargers drafted Omarion Hampton, a three-down back with great size and solid speed. The Chargers backfield could end up being Najee Harris, Hampton, and JK Dobbins in 2025, which is just a disaster scenario for the Broncos defense.

Hampton can absolutely wear down a defense with how tough he runs, so this selection could make the Chargers offense that much better.

Jalen Royals, Kansas City Chiefs

Possessing 4.42 speed, good size, and the ability to play inside and out, Jalen Royals could be the missing link for the Kansas City Chiefs WR room, as that unit has had some issues in recent years. The Chiefs have tried to rebuild it and all of a sudden have a young trio with Royals, Xavier Worthy, and Rashee Rice.

The Chiefs may now have enough firepower on offense to become a massive threat again.