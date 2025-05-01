Broncos Roster: 3 position groups that are easily best in the AFC West

The Denver Broncos roster is seriously among the best in the NFL, and they stand atop the AFC West with a few position groups. I do believe that some Broncos fans are not ready to talk about this team as they should be - this squad could be one of the more elite, best overall teams the league in 2025, and that is not an exaggeration.

The Broncos have also given themselves a few advantages in the AFC West as we head into 2025. But, which three stand out the most?

Let's dig into that here.

Broncos have some clear advantages over their AFC West foes

1. Secondary

Shoot, this might be the best secondary in the entire NFL at this point. Denver somehow was able to make it better this offseason by adding Talanoa Hufanga and Jahdae Barron. From top to bottom, the Broncos secondary is elite and also features the reigning Defensive Player of the year in Patrick Surtain II.

2. Offensive Line

The Denver Broncos offensive line really got to shine in 2024, as they graded out, according to ESPN, as the best run and pass blocking unit in the entire NFL. Yes, no. 1 in both. The main thing that impacted this offensive line was the lack of legitimate running back personnel, and if the team's offseason changes at RB end up being the right ones, this offensive line is going to become front and center among the NFL's best yet again.

The Los Angeles Chargers do have a very good offensive line themselves, but they still have interior OL concerns. Their tackle duo of Rashawn Slater an Joe Alt might be the best in the league.

3. Defensive Line

Another obvious 'best in the division' position group is the Denver Broncos defensive line, which led the NFL in sacks in 2024. They should return the same starting lineup in 2025 with Zach Allen, DJ Jones, John Franklin-Myers, Nik Bonitto, and Jonathon Cooper. Denver did draft two future DL pieces in Sai'vion Jones and Que Robinson, and the potential impacts of Jonah Elliss and Dondrea Tillman in 2025 can't be overlooked, either.

This is also now one of the deeper units in the entire NFL and should be a scary sight for opposing offensive lines.