Nobody is talking about this Broncos breakout weapon (and they should be)

Most of the recent chatter has been about who the Broncos have added on offense, but not many are talking about this crucial breakout weapon. Heading into the 2025 NFL Offseason, the hope was that the Denver Broncos would add key players to the offense.

And they did make moves at all three play-making positions, adding Evan Engram, Caleb Lohner, Pat Bryant, and RJ Harvey of note. Some have said that this isn't enough, but we have heard the staff say that they are high on the guys already on the team.

Denver has done a great job at player development in recent years, as many of their young players have hit their stride, and even more veteran players have played some of the best ball of their careers. Well, it does not seem like many of us are talking enough about this potential Broncos breakout weapon for 2025...

Marvin Mims Jr was playing out of his mind in the second half of the 2024 season

Over the last seven games of the regular season, the Denver Broncos went 5-2, and Marvin Mims Jr caught 28 of his 33 targets for 434 yards and six touchdowns. He nearly scored a touchdown per game and averaged 15.5 yards per reception.

Notably, he caught 84.8% of his targets. Had Mims been able to put up this pace for an entire 17-game season, he'd have been on pace for this stat-line:



68 receptions, 1,054 yards, 15 touchdowns

And mind you, Mims is only set to enter his age-23 season in the NFL, so not only is he young, but the fact that he got better as the season went on and become more involved as a wide receiver should have us Broncos fans talking more. Denver may have another breakout player on their hands with Marvin Mims Jr.