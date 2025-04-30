Broncos nearly pulled off ultimate Shedeur Sanders heist after the draft

The Denver Broncos may have been prepared to do the unthinkable with Shedeur Sanders following the 2025 NFL Draft. You just never know what you'll see in today's NFL. This league is ever-changing, and the parity has never been higher.

One thing we have seemed to see in recent years is an uptick in the amount of backup quarterbacks starting games. And this has only reinforced the importance of being solidifed with the QB2 position. The Broncos seem to have a decent one in Jarrett Stidham, who re-signed with the team earlier this offseason, but the Broncos may have been looking for much more at the position following the 2025 NFL Draft...

Broncos may have wanted to pull off the unthinkable with Shedeur Sanders

Thor Nystrom of Fantasy Life dropped a bombshell about something he heard the other day:

Heard something interesting yesterday



On Day 3 of the NFL Draft, the Broncos believed they had an agreement in principle with Shedeur Sanders on a UDFA contact were he to go undrafted



Denver was excited about adding Sanders to QB room



Cleveland obv scuttled those plans in R5 — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) April 30, 2025

And honestly, this lines up with what Sean Payton recently had to say about Shedeur Sanders, but I can only imagine the uproar in Broncos Country if the team was seriously able to bring the Colorado, now Browns QB onto the team.

There did seem to be a legitimate chance that he'd have gone undrafted, but with pick 144, the Browns made the move. I do not doubt this if Nystrom's report is true about the Broncos wanting to bring him in - this team carried both Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson on the roster all year long, as it's clear that Sean Payton wants to stack the QB room as much as possible.

But of course, had Shedeur Sanders gone undrafted and signed a UDFA deal with the Denver Broncos, many of the 'usuals' across the national NFL media would have been asking if Sanders had a legitimate chance to start for the team.

The answer would have obviously been no, as Bo Nix is the unquestioned starter. The Denver Broncos may have had significant interest in Shedeur Sanders as a backup, though. Either way, this report is downright shocking and a huge bombshell.