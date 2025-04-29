Projected Broncos starting defense could see notable starter losing his job

The Denver Broncos could field the best defense in the NFL in 2025, but could the starting lineup feature a major change? I would not be shocked if we saw at least one major change along the starting defense for 2025.

We do know that the starting lineup is going to look a bit different in 2025, as the team signed Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga in free agency. Most of the defensive starters should return, though.

However, we might not be talking enough about a certain position unit looking totally different and featuring an unexpected name cracking the starting lineup...

Could the Broncos starting defense have a huge and unexpected player earn a job?

Defensive Line: Zach Allen, DJ Jones, John Franklin-Myers

The starting defensive line should remain the same heading into Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season, but the team did draft Sai'vion Jones in the 2025 NFL Draft, who could end up being a replacement for John Franklin-Myers, as JFM is set to be a free agent in the 2026 NFL Offseason.

Inside Linebackers: Dre Greenlaw, Drew Sanders

I truly believe that the 24-year-old Drew Sanders, who tore his Achilles about one year ago, has a great shot to earn the starting ILB over Alex Singleton, who is 31 years old and tore his ACL in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sanders is much bigger than Singleton and is obviously a better athlete. With the young player moving to ILB for good this offseason, you have to wonder if a full offseason training as an inside linebacker is going to end up paying off here as the offseason rolls on.

Outside Linebackers: Jonathon Cooper, Nik Bonitto

The Broncos have one of the younger and more encouraging OLB duos in the NFL, which is awesome, and it is expected that Nik Bonitto does sign a long-term extension with the team before the 2025 NFL Season.

Secondary: Patrick Surtain II, Riley Moss, Talanoa Hufanga, Brandon Jones

The big change here is Talanoa Hufanga being signed in free agency to occupy the starting spot once held by PJ Locke III, and obviously, in their nickel defense with a slot cornerback, Jahdae Barron is expected to hold that role, with Ja'Quan McMillian perhaps seeing his involvement decrease.