3 biggest Denver Broncos roster holes following the 2025 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos have a very good roster, but clear roster holes remain. Let's look at the three biggest right here. Huge credit goes to Sean Payton and George Paton for the work they have done with this roster over the past few offseasons.

However, no NFL roster is perfect, and the Broncos own has some remaining holes that could or could not be solidified when the season begins. This is one of the main reasons why fielding a winning team is just so hard in this league - with 53 active players on an NFL roster, there is a ton of opportunity for weak spots.

Let's look at the team's remaining roster holes.

Denver Broncos Roster: What are the remaining roster holes?

1. Running Back

It does feel like the Denver Broncos could add a more veteran player to the running back room approaching the 2025 NFL Season. Right now, the projected depth chart might look like RJ Harvey, Audric Estime, and Jaleel McLaughlin, but wouldn't it seem a lot more secure if the Broncos were somehow able to bring along Travis Etienne, Nick Chubb, or even JK Dobbins?

I am surely not alone in thinking that the RB room still feels a bit weak.

2. Inside Linebacker

The projected starting ILB duo of Alex Singleton and Dre Greenlaw come with injury concerns. Singleton tore his ACL during the 2024 NFL Season and will be attempting to come back from that, and Greenlaw has unfortunately dealt with injuries throughout his entire career.

Drew Sanders was moved to ILB for this upcoming season, but he also did tear his Achilles in the recent past. This is another position group on the roster where more help could absolutely be welcome and is needed, frankly.

3. Tight End

I refuse to believe the Denver Broncos had a successful time coming away with a tight end from the 2025 NFL Draft. This TE class was insanely deep, but the board did not seem to fall how the Broncos thought it would, as they were only able to come away with seventh-round pick Caleb Lohner, a prosepct who could have easily gone undrafted and someone who is transitioning from basketball to football.

The team has Evan Engram and Adam Trautman as the primary tight ends, but because of how the NFL Draft board fell, I am not sure this position is as solid as George Paton and Sean Payton thought it would be.