Known Broncos hater unsurprisingly hands out low grade for team's draft

The Denver Broncos 2025 NFL Draft class is not universally loved, and a known Broncos detractor has thrown his opinion into the mix. I am not a huge fan of the Broncos draft class, but some people are just too predictable.

Denver came away with nice prospects on either side of the ball, but the main reason why I and others aren't a huge fan of this class was what appears to be less of an investment into the offense than we were expecting. Well, Thor Nystrom of Fantasy Life, a known Broncos, Sean Payton, and Bo Nix detractor, did not think highly of the team's class, either.

Here is Nystrom outing himself on one occasion:

Sean Payton panic-drafting Bo Nix in Round 1 would be one of the funniest moments in recent draft history https://t.co/u847uCDpvz — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) April 16, 2024

And this is just one tweet of his being critical of Bo Nix:

I don’t know who needs to hear this but:



Bo Nix is not as accurate as they come.



He throws more screen passes than anyone.



Layups are not 3-pointers. — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) April 16, 2024

Anyway, what did he have to say about the team's draft class?

Known Broncos hater doesn't like the team's draft class...

"While I loved Denver’s first two picks, I wasn’t as big of a fan of the rest of their class. I thought the Broncos reached on a low-ceiling prospect in WR Pat Bryant, and I thought they too aggressively pulled up EDGEs Sai’vion Jones and Que Robinson based on projectable traits." Thor Nystrom

Nystrom handed out the Denver Broncos a "C-" grade for their class, which is approaching failing status. We won't know for multiple years whether or not the Denver Broncos ended up with a solid class, and that is the beauty of these draft grades.

People consume that type of content, but the true grade on the class is years down the line. Many Broncos fans did not like the team picking Patrick Surtain II over Justin Fields and Mac Jones during the 2021 NFL Draft, but four years later, George Paton's first draft with the team feels like a solid A+.

There are some holes to poke in this Broncos draft class, as it would have been nice to see the team come away with another running back and a tight end prospect not in the seventh-round, but I am not the professional here. If nothing else, it's kind of hilarious to see a known Broncos hater come out of the woodwork and give this unsurprising grade for the team's draft.