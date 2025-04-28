Early 2026 NFL mock draft has Broncos making selection the fans will love

The 2026 NFL mock drafts are already starting, and this mock has the Denver Broncos making a selection the fans will surely love. The 2025 NFL Draft class hasn't even step foot in a real NFL game, and we've already got mock drafts for next year swirling around.

On the surface, we can identify some potential needs for the Broncos for 2026, but it is still largely too early to tell for sure. Between potential trades, extensions, players developing, and others leaving in free agency, the outlook of the roster can look a lot different in 2026 than it does now.

But could we already have a solid indication of what one roster need could be?

Broncos mocked Oregon WR Evan Stewart in 2026 NFL mock draft

Josh Edwards of CBS Sports mocked Oregon WR Evan Stewart to the Denver Broncos in his 2026 NFL mock draft:

"Courtland Sutton is slated to be a free agent next offseason. The expectation is that Denver will get a deal done with its star pass catcher, but Stewart is a potential substitution in the first round. " Josh Edwards

Stewart has played three years of college at Texas A&M and Oregon and has caught 139 passes for 1,776 yards and 11 touchdowns over his 31-game career thus far. He's 5'11" and about 170 pounds, so he is definitely on the leaner side, and depending on how some of these young WRs look in 2025, this position could absolutely be a top need in 2026.

And even if Courtland Sutton does get an extension, that doesn't change the fact that he'll be turning 31 years old during the 2026 NFL Season, and he's not a legitimate no. 1, either. Denver may have a need for a WR1 approaching the 2026 NFL Offseason, so this could be a huge need for the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos did field the 10th-ranked scoring offense in the NFL in 2024, so perhaps they really don't have a need for another wide receiver, especially with their offensive additions here in the 2025 NFL Offseason.

Would wide receiver be a first-round need for the Broncos in the 2026 NFL Draft?