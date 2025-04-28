Broncos rivals in the AFC West unfortunately crushed the 2025 NFL Draft

Another Draft is in the books. For many, the 2025 Denver Broncos class is not the best on paper, but in my opinion, you cannot grade/rate these players when they have not played a single snap in the NFL. But in the end, it is what it is; anyone can do/think whatever they want. Regardless of what people say, let's quickly recap every selection.

Denver entered the Draft with seven selections, and despite multiple trades, they still picked seven players. Jahade Barron, the cornerback from Texas, was their first-round selection (20th overall). In the second round, they traded back twice and selected RJ Harvey, a running back from UCF (60th overall). In round three, they selected Pat Bryant, a wide receiver from Illinois (74th overall), and Sai'Vion Jones, a defensive lineman from LSU (101st overall).

In round four, they selected Que Robinson, an edge rusher from Alabama (134th overall). In the sixth round, they selected Jeremy Crawshaw, a punter from Florida (216th overall). In the seventh round, the Broncos selected Caleb Lohner, a former basketball player turned into a tight end from Utah (241st pick), to close their class.

After recapping Denver's Draft, let's look at what the three Broncos' AFC West opponents did, and which players Denver will now play at least twice per year.

Every AFC West team 2025 Draft selections

Kansas City Chiefs:

The Chiefs entered the Draft after a disappointing Super Bowl LIX defeat to the Eagles in February. A significant factor in that loss was the poor performance of the offensive line, and they prioritized addressing that need from the start of the Draft. They also acquired a few weapons for Patrick Mahomes and tackled defensive needs. With Chris Jones aging, they bolstered the defensive line, expecting the newcomers to develop and eventually become starters. Let's review their class.

Round 1 (32nd pick - trade down): OL Josh Simmons, Ohio State

Round 2 (63rd pick): DL Omar Norman-Lott, Tennessee

Round 3 (66th pick): DE Ashton Gillotte, Louisville

Round 3 (85th pick - trade up): CB Nohl Williams, Cal

Round 4 (133rd pick): WR Jalen Royals, Utah State

Round 5 (156th pick - trade up): LB Jeffrey Bassa, Oregon

Round 7 (228th pick - trade up): RB Brashard Smith, SMU

Las Vegas Raiders:

The Raiders had multiple holes in all three phases of the game and were among the worst teams in the 2024-25 season. During the 2025 Draft, they ensured they addressed some of these issues, starting with one of the most electric players in the class with their first-round selection. Las Vegas added talent to both sides of the ball. Their new regime, consisting of Jon Spytek and Pete Carroll, along with Tom Brady in the front office, brings experience and hope to turn around this franchise. Let's review their class.

Round 1 (6th pick): RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

Round 2 (58th pick - trade down): WR Jack Bech, TCU

Round 3 (68th pick): CB Darien Porter, Iowa State

Round 3 (98th pick - trade down): OL Caleb Rogers, Texas Tech

Round 3 (99th pick - trade down): OL Charles Grant, William & Mary

Round 4 (108th pick): WR Dont'e Thornton Jr., Tennessee

Round 4 (135th pick - trade down): DT Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina

Round 6 (180th pick): DT JJ Pegues, Ole Miss

Round 6 (213rd pick): WR Tommy Mellott, Montana State

Round 6 (215th pick): QB Cam Miller, NDSU

Round 7 (222nd pick): LB Cody Lindenberg, Minnesota

Los Angeles Chargers:

The Chargers were an unusual team heading into the Draft, as they made some intriguing additions in free agency (Example: Najee Harris) and had some defensive gaps, which they addressed in the Draft. It is their second season under Jim Harbaugh as head coach, and their draft focus was balanced towards selections on both sides of the ball. They had a solid regular season but squandered their success in the first round of the playoffs by losing to the Texans. Let's review their class.