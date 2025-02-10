Former Broncos HC Vic Fangio put on a masterclass in domination of Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Broncos' AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs by a dominant 40-22 score in Super Bowl LIX. Philly was dominant in all phases throughout the game at the Caesars Superdome and prevented the Chiefs from the first 'three-peat' in NFL history. The Eagles won their second-ever Super Bowl championship.

A key factor that helped Philadelphia win this game is the defensive masterclass from Vic Fangio, the Eagles' defensive coordinator and former Denver Broncos head coach. His game plan was perfect. Chiefs' superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes was unable to do anything as pressure was coming all over him during the entire game. Kansas City's offensive line was bad, which did not help.

Vic Fangio does Broncos Country proud with dominant Super Bowl LIX

Speaking of Fangio, the Eagles' defensive performance was insane. Despite zero blitzes on Mahomes, he dropped back more than 40 times and was pressured 25 times while getting sacked six times. Additionally, Philadelphia's defense had two interceptions and one fumble recovery. The Chiefs offense was shut down during the entire game. At one point, Matt Araiza had more punts than Mahomes had completions.

Eagles defense in the Super Bowl:



- 25 pressures

- 11 QB hits

- 6 sacks

- 3 takeaways



Against Patrick Mahomes. Straight dominance. Vic Fangio, take a bow. pic.twitter.com/BUrGpXQNBv — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) February 10, 2025

ESPN Research: The Eagles blitzed Patrick Mahomes on zero of his 42 dropbacks.



Mahomes is the 6th QB in Super Bowl history to not be blitzed a single time. All six QBs lost. — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) February 10, 2025

The Eagles' defense dominated throughout the game, preventing Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs from advancing. They achieved this by forcing three-and-outs on nearly every drive in the first half and on the initial drives of the second half. Specifically, the Chiefs scored their first points of the game already down by 20+ with less than one minute left in the third quarter. Additionally, Kansas City only converted in three third downs out of 11.

This marks the first Vic Fangio victory over Patrick Mahomes as he was 0-8 as the Broncos' head coach, but won the most important matchup between both. Broncos Country is thankful for you, Vic.

Fangio is not the only former Bronco who was a part of this Philadelphia Eagles Championship team. Christian Parker, their defensive backs coach, and their quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier were also a part of the Denver Broncos at some point during their careers. Specifically, Fangio was the head coach from 2019-2021, Parker the defensive backs coach from 2021-2023, and Nussmeier was a practice squad quarterback during his playing times, back in 1989.

Once again, an incredible performance by former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio and the Philadelphia Eagles capped off the 2024-25 season in the best way possible: defeating the defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, in the Super Bowl.

With the 2024-25 season over, free agency is just around the corner, which allows teams, including the Broncos, to enhance their rosters for the upcoming season, by signing and/or trading for players at their positions of need.