Chiefs players and coaches can't stop heaping praise on Broncos QB Bo Nix

When they weren't being asked about the alleged corruption of the NFL officials (no, seriously), Kansas City Chiefs players and coaches were being grilled by many reporters on site at Radio Row in New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl LIX about Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix.

Many in the Denver media have access out there in New Orleans for the Super Bowl media week frenzy known as "Radio Row", and the Chiefs were more than willing to oblige when it came to answering questions about Bo Nix. And after saying all great things during the regular season, they are now making even more glowing remarks about Nix having had some more time to think about it.

Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones, and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo gave some particularly valuable insight into what the enemy thinks of Denver's new field general.

Chiefs players and coaches are high on Broncos QB Bo Nix

Patrick Mahomes has been around the block a time or two and although the Chiefs have been in a lot of one-score games, it takes a lot to truly compete with that team. Bo Nix had them on the ropes with a game-winning drive that was foiled by a blocked 35-yard field goal.

Mahomes was impressed with Nix's competitive edge:

Mahomes likes what he sees in Broncos QB Bo Nix 👀



🗣️ "He's a competitor … It's not always about the throwing mechanics, the legs, you can run, can you compete? Can you go out there and find ways to win? I saw that from him all season long."

Another player who had some great things to say about Nix was Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones, who is one of the best defensive linemen in the league and someone who has wrecked a lot of the games between the Broncos and Chiefs since he came into the NFL back in 2016.

It's fascinating to contrast the way Jones speaks about Nix here with the way former Broncos defensive lineman Shelby Harris spoke about Nix after the Broncos beat the Browns last year.

Chiefs DT Chris Jones with a ringing endorsement of Broncos QB Bo Nix 👀



🗣️ "He's patient, he's decisive, knows how to manage the game … he's a winner."

Nix was also receiving rave reviews during the season from Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who might very well be the best assistant coach in the entire NFL (aside from perhaps Vic Fangio, his Eagles counterpart in Super Bowl LIX). Spagnuolo was effusive in his praise of Nix during the season and nothing has changed ahead of the Super Bowl.

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo is a BIG fan of Broncos QB Bo Nix 👀



🗣️ "He's the real deal … They got a bright future with him. I'm really impressed with him."

It's criminal that Spagnuolo is not a head coach in the NFL at this point. The rest of the league has struggled to get past the Chiefs in recent years not just because of the magic of Patrick Mahomes, but because of how that defense in Kansas City keeps literally every game close and somehow finds a way to come up with the biggest plays in the most clutch moments.

The consistency of that defense should be getting recognized and Spagnuolo should be coaching elsewhere. Seriously, can someone come steal him from Kansas City and force them to adjust?

After a season full of debating with fellow Broncos fans about the validity and legitimacy of whether or not Bo Nix's rookie year was actually "good" and whether or not he was truly showing signs of being a franchise quarterback week after week, it's great to hear the Chiefs say these kinds of things and you can tell that they're not having to force-feed us lies. They genuinely seem to think the Broncos have found a quarterback, and that's as high of praise as you can get from this team.