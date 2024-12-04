Former Broncos player threw some serious shade at rookie QB Bo Nix

Shelby Harris shares his thoughts on Bo Nix after playing against him in the Broncos Browns matchup on Monday night. 🏈🌃



🎥: https://t.co/E4x8v40Cnq

🎧: https://t.co/e8mCOF0GEp@ShelbyHarris93 @ChrisHarrisJr @RyanHarris_68 #NFL | #Football | #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/YwmgZ1yJ4H