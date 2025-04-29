Broncos ranked laughably low in NFL power rankings following the draft

The Denver Broncos hope to be better than they were in their breakout 2024 season. Where did they fall in recent NFL power rankings? Denver has slowly but surely slid up NFL power rankings across the landscape ever since they put things together following their 1-5 start in 2023.

This team started out 0-2 in 2024 but proceeded to go 10-5 over their final 15 games. At worst, this team is just barely outside the top-10 across the entire NFL, but depending on who you ask, the Broncos could be one of the 10-best teams in the NFL.

Well, Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report seems to be a bit low on the Broncos, ranking them 13th in his latest power rankings following the 2025 NFL Draft:

"The Denver Broncos were a surprise playoff team in 2024 under rookie quarterback Bo Nix. Now, it’s a matter of building on that success and ending Kansas City’s decade-long run of dominance in the AFC West." Gary Davenport

The Denver Broncos are still being counted out!

Denver is ranked behind teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Houston Texans, and Minnesota Vikings, and I really do not see how that is even possible. Denver should be no worse than 10th in the NFL.

They blew out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024 in a game where Denver wasn't even at their peak. The Texans were an inconsistent team in 2024 that struggled mightily along the offensive line and might not even have a better QB situation at this point.

And the Minnesota Vikings are handing things over to a de-facto rookie QB in JJ McCarthy, so there's a ton of unknown there. Being ranked 13th is a bit too low. The Denver Broncos may just have the best defense in the NFL at this point after their key additions of Jahdae Barron, Talanoa Hufanga, and Dre Greenlaw, and their offense did finish 10th in the NFL in points in 2024.

When you look at Denver likely fielding another top-3 defensive unit and a potentially top-7 scoring offense, it is hard to not be super optimistic about this team in 2025. Of their seven losses in 2024, six of them were by one score. They were blown out big-time against the Baltimore Ravens.

But instead of going 0-6 in their one-score losses, just imagine if they figure out how to win half of those...

The Denver Broncos have an insanely high ceiling in 2025, and being ranked 13th in recent NFL power rankings is definitely too low.