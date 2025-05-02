3 Broncos players absolutely entering their last year with the team in 2025

The Denver Broncos will have more player turnover after the 2025 NFL Season, and these three players may be in their last year with the team. Denver did say goodbye to certain players this offseason in the hopes that their roster gets better.

And this isn't going to change. Whether we and the players like it or not, the NFL is a business, and business decisions need to be made sometimes.

Denver could be on the cusp of building a Super Bowl contender, so next offseason could actually be more crucial than this one was. Are we already able to say that these three players are absolutely in their last year with the team in 2025?

These Broncos might be in their last year with the team in 2025...

John Franklin-Myers, DE

John Franklin-Myers was excellent in 2024, but he's got one more year left on his deal, and with Denver already paying Jonathon Cooper and DJ Jones, and them likely soon paying Zach Allen and Nik Bonitto, it's hard to imagine that JFM also gets another extension.

It's a shame, as he was great for Denver in 2024 and was the missing link along the interior defensive line. He had 18 QB hits and was just relentless. The team took Sai'vion Jones in the 2025 NFL Draft, and he could end up being their long-term answer at defensive end for JFM.

Alex Singleton, ILB

Alex Singleton also has one more year left on his deal. He's getting old and is coming off of a major knee injury. The Broncos did move Drew Sanders to ILB this offseason, so not only could Sanders be the long-term answer here, but it would not shock me if Singleton lost his starting job to him next offseason.

Singleton is a good player but might not be a priority for Denver to re-sign in 2026 unless he explodes and has an insane year, which is absolutely possible.

Ben Powers, LG

The Denver Broncos can contractually move on from Ben Powers deal following the 2025 NFL Season, and it could save them up to $13 million on their cap. It's not that Powers has been bad, but he's not necessarily played quite up to the contract he signed.

He's a good player, but is getting paid like an above-average one. Furthermore, if center Luke Wattenberg breaks out in 2025, it's likely that Denver would want to re-sign him to a contract extension, as he's younger than Powers and a home-grown player. Denver may have to shed an OL contract next offseason, and Ben Powers would be the one who gets the axe, fair or not.