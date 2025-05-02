This trade could make the Denver Broncos a juggernaut after elite draft

The Denver Broncos roster might be close to being a juggernaut. Could this trade push them over the edge?

The team has room to add another offensive playmaker, as they have just about stocked up their defense as much as possible. Well, there could be some veterans available on the trade market who should be of interest to the Denver Broncos.

While we have talked about players like Nick Chubb, JK Dobbins, and Breece Hall, there could be another player who could fit like a glove within this offense...

The Broncos should add D'Andre Swift to their backfield

How about this trade for the Denver Broncos?

It does not seem like D'Andre Swift is on solid ground with the Chicago Bears, as some have speculated if he is a good fit for Ben Johnson's offense. The team did also add a RB in the 2025 NFL Draft in Kyle Monangai from Rutgers, so that could give more of a reason for Swift to be dealt at some point.

The interesting thing is that D'Andre Swift has been a very productive player in the NFL and is a dual-threat back. He is also still just 26 years old. The 2024 NFL season was the first time in his NFL career he averaged less than 4.1 yards per carry, but the Bears offense and offensive line was totally broken.

Out of his five years in the NFL, Swift has hit the 1,000-yard mark on offense three times, having a career-high 1,345 yards on offense in 2024. He ran for 959 yards and had 386 receiving yards. Over a 17-game season, Swift has averaged 859 yards on the ground and 419 yards through the air. He's also averaged a whopping nine touchdowns per 17 games as well.

In 2024, he also appeared in every single game for the Bears, so Swift is reliable.

For a late-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos may be able to pull-off an amazing trade to thrust them into juggernaut status.