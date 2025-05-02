Statistics from the Denver Broncos 2024 season that just don't seem real

The Denver Broncos breakout 2024 season was filled with a ton of promise, and the team also put up some statistics that just do not seem real. This is both good... and not so good.

No NFL team is perfect, and even a Super Bowl champion in a given year struggle with something. Denver was definitely playing with house money for much of 2024, but this team is in the driver's seat to make a huge leap in 2025 and beyond.

They're good where it matters the most in today's NFL. Let's look back at 2024 for a second and highlight three stats that just do not seem real.

The Denver Broncos had some wacky statistics in 2024

1. Leading rusher had just 513 yards

The Broncos leading rusher in 2024 was Javonte Williams with only 513 yards. The team's run game was just inconsistent at best last season, but with RJ Harvey now in the backfield, the hope is that the unit turns into a strength.

2. Denver had six players with at least five sacks

All of Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, Jonah Elliss, and Dondrea Tillman had at least five sacks in 2024. It was an insanely deep pass-rushing unit, and Denver really got to tee-off on opposing offenses at times last year as well.

The defense did help Denver earn many blowout wins in 2024, so them being able to play defense late in games and rush the passer more was because of how good the unit was. They were not 'garbage time sacks.'

3. Defense had 142 QB hits and 63 sacks

142 QB hits come out to 8.35 hits per game, and 63 sacks come out to 3.7 per game. This unit was unquestionably the best in the NFL last year and just played with a will greater than their opponents. Now, yes, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph does love to blitz, but it's not like there was an issue.

Sure, the defensive front needs to be able to get home without blitzing at times, and that could be something we see in 2025, but the unit was among the best in team history last year.