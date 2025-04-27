Key Broncos weapon could be on chopping block after the RJ Harvey pick

General Manager George Paton mentioned in his pre-draft press conference that the Broncos will add a running back during the 2025 Draft, which they did. Paton noted that they could find value in the middle rounds, specifically in rounds two to four, and they did. Denver traded back twice in the second round, first with the Carolina Panthers and then with the Detroit Lions. The Broncos made their selection at 60th overall, which they used to select UCF running back RJ Harvey.

Denver lost Javonte Williams to the Dallas Cowboys in free agency, leaving the team with no clear starting running back. Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime, Tyler Badie, and Blake Watson were the remaining players in this position group, and none has proven to be the potential RB1.

Excluding Javonte, Jaleel McLaughlin, stat-wise, led the Denver Broncos in most rushing categories during the 2024-25 season. But those stats were not great. Specifically, McLaughlin had 113 carries (37 more compared to Estime), 496 yards (186 more compared to Estime), and regarding touchdowns, Jaleel had one rushing touchdown (Estime had 2).

These running backs have had flashes, but none have proven to be a workhorse-type back or a starter. McLaughlin, who led the remaining room following Javonte's departure, did not even have a bigger load in year two. In 37 more carries, he only had 86 additional yards (2.32 yards/carry), which is unacceptable for a guy in line to be the starter for your team. Which leads to:

The Broncos could be potentially moving on from the former Undrafted free agent out of Youngstown State, Jaleel McLaughlin

R.J. Harvey is going to be a problem in Sean Payton's offense. pic.twitter.com/8kID3Y9kkF — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) April 26, 2025

Instead of having a larger chance of being the starter with Javonte Williams gone, Jaleel McLaughlin has a better chance of losing his job in Denver. Why? McLaughlin's workload did not increase much, despite Javonte Williams having probably the worst statistical season of his career. Despite getting 37 more carries, Jaleel's average yards per carry decreased from 5.4 in 2023 to 4.4 in 2024.

The RJ Harvey selection puts McLaughlin on the chopping block, and he is in danger of losing his job. Comparing both, their sizes are similar: Jaleel 5-7, RJ 5-8. Regarding weight, 84 kg compared to 88 kg for the newest Bronco. Both are 24 years old, and for me, Harvey is a way better running back (at least on film). The former UCF Knight is quicker and can easily make defenders miss, compared to the former UDFA. Could we see the Broncos moving on from Jaleel McLaughlin following the RJ Harvey selection on day two of the 2025 NFL Draft?