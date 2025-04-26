Updated Denver Broncos running back depth chart after RJ Harvey pick

The Denver Broncos added some juice to their RB room, taking RJ Harvey at the bottom of the second round. How does the depth chart now look? The team got some much-needed explosion in their RB room, moving down twice in Round 2 and landing on RJ Harvey with the 60th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Harvey now immediately becomes the biggest investment in the RB room for the Broncos, and unless they swing a major trade, Harvey may end up being the 'main' guy in the room approaching the 2025 NFL Season.

Updated look at the Broncos RB depth chart

As we quickly approach Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Broncos room looks like this, or at least, in my view, should look like this until more changes are made:



RJ Harvey

Audric Estime



Jaleel McLaughlin

On paper, this room might not look all that great, but it does seem like RJ Harvey is better than the majority consensus out there. He's got an insane burst, vision, and footwork, which are three 'musts' for the RB position in the NFL.

I would be shocked if the Broncos did not at least add one more running back with one of their final two picks of Day 3. They pick once in the fourth round and once in the sixth round, but they could also navigate the draft board later today if they wanted to.

And heck, the team could also look to the UDFA market at RB and could even dip into the current free agency pool to bring in more talent, but right now, the RB depth chart looks like this, and it is going to be a lot better in 2025 if no more changes are made.

An efficient run game is exactly what this offense has been missing.