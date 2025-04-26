Broncos draft may indicate unwavering faith in shocking young player

The Denver Broncos have a handful of draft picks remaining for Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft, and are they showing us a shocking faith in this young player? Based on who the Broncos have picked thus far, it could tell us the kind of faith they have in certain veterans on the roster.

The Broncos traded down twice on Day 2 and ended up with picks 60 and 74. At pick 60, they took RJ Harvey from UCF, an explosive running back who is a total mismatch but really isn't a three-down player. At pick 74, they took Illinois wide receiver Pay Bryant, a big- bodied target who can block and who has exceptional hands.

But back to the RJ Harvey pick; this could tell us that Denver does have an insane amount of faith in a certain young player...

The Broncos might like Audric Estime more than we think

Audric Estime was a fifth-round pick of the Denver Broncos back in the 2024 NFL Draft and shared the backfield with Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin. Estime rushed for 310 yards and two touchdowns on a respectable 4.1 yards per carry.

He did have two fumbles, but he also isn't even yet 22 years old. And when you think about it; it makes perfect sense that the Broncos would still have faith in Estime, as this regime loves to 'draft and develop,' and Estime is only in year two and is still quite young.

There really would be no sense to totally disregard Audric Estime in any scenario. At worst, he's probably going to be the RB2 heading into the season, and being that RJ Harvey is not a three-down back, we could be approaching a backfield that primarily features the young duo in Harvey and Estime in 2025 and beyond.