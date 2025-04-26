Recapping every pick for the Broncos on Day 2 (and why they got it right)

Believe it or not, the Denver Broncos did not follow the mock drafts of the fan base to the letter in the actual 2025 NFL Draft. And believe it or not, that has caused quite a bit of controversy among Broncos fans who are upset due to unmet expectations.

With all of Day 3 remaining in the 2025 NFL Draft at this point, it might be time for a lot of fans in Broncos Country to touch grass, because the team clearly got it right with the picks they ended up making on Day 2. And after all of the team's moving down and moving up, it ended up being three selectiosn in total.

The Broncos took advantage of the depth of this running back class. They added a wide receiver with strong hands, and they got a potential future starter for the defensive line. Let's recap each of the picks and why these guys were the right players for the team.

Broncos 2025 NFL Draft Day 2 Pick Haul & Analysis

2nd round: RJ Harvey, RB, UCF (60th overall)

After moving down not once but twice in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Broncos finally ended the starvation from the fan base for help at the running back position by adding the ultra-explosive RJ Harvey, who holds the UCF school record for total touchdowns with 48.

Very few players in all of college football had as many explosive runs as RJ Harvey over the last couple of years, and the Broncos stated after the draft that they believe he might have the best vision out of anyone in this class.

"We thought he had maybe the best vision in the draft"



-George Paton on new RB RJ Harvey 👀



He went on to praise his running abilities and his 'dynamic style' and 'home run ability'



High praise from the GM 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nLb90sGsk9 — SleeperBroncos (@SleeperBroncos) April 26, 2025

That right there is an absolutely massive note when considering the fact that Javonte Williams' biggest struggle was his vision. The Broncos have been blocking well the last two years, and Williams has been leading the team in total touches, but it's been like a hamster running on a wheel. The offense hasn't been going anywhere.

A dynamic addition like RJ Harvey can take them somewhere, and they got him with a great value at 60 overall.

3rd round: Pat Bryant, WR, Illinois (74th overall)

This will go down as the most controversial pick the Broncos will have made in the entire 2025 NFL Draft, and they took a defensive back in the first round.

Bryant plays a position of need for Denver, but everyone has their favorite flavor when it comes to position groups, players, and what rounds to take them in. Not a single Broncos mock draft that I saw this offseason (and we read a lot) had the team taking Illinois WR Pat Bryant anywhere near the third round.

Bryant was a stud for the last few years at Illinois, a team captain and someone who could be relied upon in clutch moments. He has soft hands, great body control, and a great feel for the position. People in Broncos Country are upset because he ran a 4.61 in the 40-yard dash but the player Sean Payton compared him to -- Michael Thomas -- didn't run a great 40 either.

This guy has big-play ability and proved it over and over again, averaging over 18 yards per reception this past season.

The Broncos got a stud here and someone who had his number called in clutch moments at Illinois.

3. Sai'vion Jones, DL, LSU

We figured the Broncos would add to the defensive line at some point in this year's draft, but nobody expected them to jump back into the bottom end of the third round on Friday night.

The Broncos clearly felt like there would be a big enough run on defensive linemen that they had to trade up to get Jones, the first player they have moved up to make sure they get in the 2025 class.

Jones is a big, long player on the defensive line who can play some base defensive end as well as float around the formation. The Broncos have some interesting contractual situations with Zach Allen and John Franklin-Myers to consider, but they also just watched the Eagles win the Super Bowl without sending a single blitz.

They're taking a page out of that book and trying to send pass rush in waves. Jones is an awesome value for Denver and helps this team take advantage of arguably the deepest position group in the entire class.