RJ Harvey gives Broncos a mulligan on massive 2024 NFL Draft mistake

One of the biggest mistakes the Denver Broncos made in the 2024 NFL Draft was passing on Bo Nix's Oregon Ducks teammate Bucky Irving. Irving went on to have an absolutely outstanding rookie year for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while the Broncos' running game struggled tremendously.

Irving would have been a no-brainer pick for the Broncos in hindsight, but the team went different directions in the third and fourth rounds.

Thankfully, the team's selection of RJ Harvey gives them a chance at a mulligan for whiffing on that pick. Harvey has been compared to a number of different backs, including Darren Sproles during the NFL Network broadcast, but another comparison from Trevor Sikkema has raised some eyebrows.

Broncos RB RJ Harvey gets Bucky Irving player comparison

HIGH praise for new Bronco RJ Harvey 😤 pic.twitter.com/12yhXfateG — PFF Fantasy & Betting (@PFF_Fantasy) April 26, 2025

If Harvey is the Bucky Irving of this year's draft class, everyone else had better look out. That's pretty much all the Broncos' offense was really missing last year, and they would have been a substantially better overall unit.

Getting a running back with some actual vision back there as well as a true threat of speed with the ball in his hands? That will work wonders for Denver in 2025.

On top of adding a player whose impact on the offense could compare favorably to that of Bucky Irving, the Broncos have added a dynamic pass-catching option at tight end with Evan Engram coming in via NFL Free Agency. The Broncos also used the 74th overall pick in round three of the 2025 NFL Draft to upgrade the wide receiver position with Illinois wide receiver Pat Bryant.

Broncos Country has been clamoring for the team to make additions to upgrade the weapons around Bo Nix this offseason, and now we're seeing the team's vision for adding at key positions. The addition of RJ Harvey is the only move the Broncos have made so far in the 2025 offseason at the running back position. It will be fascinating to see if they double up in this incredible class at the position.