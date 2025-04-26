Broncos just outsmarted everyone with Pat Bryant pick at No. 74 overall

The Denver Broncos traded down twice on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, and with the 74th overall pick in the 3rd round, they may have outsmarted everyone else in the league. The Broncos used the 74th pick on Illinois wide receiver Pat Bryant, a fascinating playmaker to add another weapon to the offense after the selection of running back RJ Harvey in the second round.

The Broncos zigged when everyone else zagged with this pick as Bryant wasn't expected to go very high in this class but has strong hands and is a physical player who brings the Broncos' favorite trait to the table: Toughness.

He caught 10 touchdown passes last season at Illinois and the Broncos may have had a secret weapon in evaluating this particular player: Defensive backs coach and defensive pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard.

Broncos must feel they have a big-time steal in WR Pat Bryant

After he was the defensive coordinator at Illinois, Jim Leonhard spent a year on the Illinois staff as a consultant. We've been waiting for that connection to manifest with the Denver Broncos and now perhaps it has. Leonhard would have had an up-close look at this guy every day back in 2022.

Bryant is a bigger receiver at 6-foot-2, 204 pounds. Despite the fact that he only ran a 4.61 in the 40-yard dash, he averaged over 18 yards per catch last season.

Keeping in theme with what the Broncos also covet at just about every position? This guy was a team captain for Illinois as well.

He was the only player in the country last season with three game-winning touchdowns in the final two minutes of regulation. So he's got size, strong hands, he's tough, and he's clutch.

The wide receiver position for the Denver Broncos had to be upgraded in the worst way, and this team has a specific brand of player it looks for at that position. While Bryant doesn't blow you away with his athletic talent, he's certainly going to surprise folks with the way he makes plays as a receiver and moves the chains.