Broncos pick of Jahdae Barron looks even smarter after Chargers, Raiders picks

The Denver Broncos did not need a cornerback in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but when there is a top 10-15 talent available in the 20th overall pick, you have to get him, especially with how the team addressed their top needs in free agency. The 2024 Jim Thorpe award winner, aka 'The Nation's best defensive back', Jahdae Barron, is the new member of the Broncos defense.

For many Broncos fans, this selection was not a need and did not make any sense, but Barron is a top-tier corner who joins a top-tier secondary. Pat Surtain and Barron are two lockdown corners who could be the best tandem in the league at this position.

Speaking about lockdowns, this selection is great for the Denver Broncos for multiple reasons. One of the reasons: Denver's AFC West rivals' selections in the second round. Two of the three division rivals made picks at the wide receiver position.

Chargers and Raiders trying to overwhelm Broncos with weapons

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Tre Harris from Ole Miss with the 55th overall pick. The former Rebel becomes the newest weapon for Justin Herbert. Harris joins Omarion Hampton, Najee Harris, Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnson, Mike Williams, and Tyler Conklin.

Three picks later, with the 58th pick, the Las Vegas Raiders selected Jack Bech from TCU. Bech, who caught the game-winning touchdown in the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl, becomes the newest weapon for veteran quarterback Geno Smith. Bech joins Ashton Jeanty, Raheem Mostert, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, Brock Bowers, and Michael Mayer.

With both the Chargers and Raiders adding offensive weapons, especially at the wide receiver positions, it is even more crucial for Denver to have an even better secondary. AFC West teams are adding top talent to their offenses in the 2025 NFL Draft and in free agency, so it is important to have a good defense in order to win games, the division, and eventually make a good run in the playoffs.

Barron joins Patrick Surtain II, the 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, in a loaded secondary, which will help lock these guys up. While the selection could have been controversial for some fans around Broncos Country, remember Jahdae's name when facing these teams, not only these two AFC West rivals, but also teams that have a lot of offensive talent surrounding their quarterbacks.

Having one lockdown cornerback is a luxury, imagine having two ... huge value for the Broncos!