Broncos secondary could be No Fly Zone 2.0 after Jahdae Barron pick

The Denver Broncos took Jahdae Barron in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Could they have their next No Fly Zone? The No Fly Zone helped the Broncos win the Super Bowl back in 2015, as players like Chris Harris Jr, Aqib Talib, Bradley Roby, Darian Stewart, and TJ Ward patrolled the backend of that stellar all-time defense.

You could argue that the 2015 Broncos defense was the best in the history of the NFL. The Broncos have typically always had a talented secondary, but with them selecting Jahdae Barron with the 20th pick, could they soon field the No Fly Zone 2.0?

Could the Broncos have their next No Fly Zone?

Safety: Talanoa Hufanga, Brandon Jones

Signing Talanoa Hufanga in free agency, a former All-Pro to pair up with Brandon Jones could give Denver the best safety tandem in the NFL, as Jones was a top-7 safety in the league last year himself.

Brandon Jones is better in coverage, but Hufanga brings the boom and the physicality, so these two complement each other nicely.

Cornerbacks: Patrick Surtain, Riley Moss, Jahdae Barron

It's likely that Jahdae Barron primarily serves as the team's starting slot cornerback when Denver wants to use five defensive backs. Barron, Patrick Surtain, and Riley Moss could easily form the best CB room in the NFL, as Surtain is the best CB in the NFL, and Barron could quickly become one of the top slot CBs in the league.

Riley Moss more than held his own in 2024 as well.

Depth: Ja'Quan McMilian, Kris Abrams-Draine, Damarri Mathis, PJ Locke III

No roster is going to win many games without some competent depth, and I tell you what; this depth in the secondary for the Denver Broncos might be some of the best in the NFL. All of Ja'Quan McMillian, Kris Abrams-Draine, Damarri Mathis, and PJ Locke III could contribute into this secondary in 2025.

One of these players might end up being cut or traded, but for now, this is how the secondary as a whole could look. With all of the talent here now, could we soon see the No Fly Zone 2.0 in Denver?