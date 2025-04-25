Broncos NFL mock draft: Getting Bo Nix some much-needed help on Day 2

The Denver Broncos will now embark on the final two days of the 2025 NFL Draft, and this mock draft haul is exactly what Bo Nix could use. Many of us were surprised to see the Denver Broncos using their first-round pick on a defensive back.

But Denver clearly did not think Jahdae Barron was going to be there, so they had to jump on the chance. There are still some talented offensive prospects remaining as we approach Day 2, which is rounds two and three.

Let's see if we can give Bo Nix some much needed help in this mock draft haul.

Broncos NFL Mock Draft: It's time to give Bo Nix some weapons

20th. Jahdae Barron, DB, Texas

The 20th pick for the Denver Broncos, Jahdae Barron may eventually settle into the slot cornerback role, which could make things interesting, as Ja'Quan McMillian might now be on starter watch. Barron joins and already-elite secondary alongside Patrick Surtain II, Riley Moss, Talanoa Hufanga, and Brandon Jones.

51st. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

Falling into their laps with the 51st pick, the Broncos grab some help for Bo Nix and immediately improve their rushing attack with Quinshon Judkins from Ohio State.

85th. Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami (FL)

The dynamic tight end from Miami (FL) might go before the 85th pick, but he was there for me in this mock draft, and it seems like the Broncos are now beginning to stack up some offensive prospects.

122nd. DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State

Double-dipping at running back is a great idea for the Broncos and for any team that wants to improve their run game. Denver uses two of their last three picks on players in the backfield to totally remake their rushing attack.

191st. Aeneas Peebles, DT, Virginia Tech

Now addressing their defensive line, Aeneas Peebles comes along and could turn into a long-term starter along the DL for the Broncos, who could lose some players on this unit in free agency next year.

197th. Jay Higgins, LB, Iowa

Jay Higgins is a good linebacker prospect and might be a neat steal for the Broncos with their second sixth-round pick. The team moved Drew Sanders to ILB and signed Dre Greenlaw in free agency.

208th. Vernon Broughton, DT, Texas

The Broncos finish off this mock draft with Vernon Broughton, a DT from Texas who they hosted on a top-30 visit.