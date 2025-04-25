The Denver Broncos may have found a defensive Joker in Jahdae Barron

The Denver Broncos took Jahdae Barron with the 20th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and he just might be a 'Joker.' Throwing many of us off, Denver used their first-round pick on a defensive back, adding yet again to their already-elite defense.

Denver clearly wants to leave no crumbs on the defensive side of the ball, as that is now the fourth major move they have made with this unit, which also includes signing Talanoa Hufanga, Dre Greenlaw, and extending DJ Jones.

After those latter three moves were made, most of us thought that an offensive prospect was a near-lock in the first round, but that was not the case. Denver clearly did not think Barron was going to fall into their laps at pick 20, but he did...

Did the Denver Broncos get a defensive Joker?

The funny thing about Jahdae Barron is that if we use the working definition of what we believe a Joker is for the Broncos offense, he is a Joker on the defensive side of the ball. He's played all over the secondary and might be able to line up at the slot CB position, boundary cornerback, and even at safety.

When the Broncos run their nickel packages, which is simply five defensive backs, Barron figures to be on the field, and perhaps no longer Ja'Quan McMillian, the team's slot CB who did have a shakier year at times in 2024.

At this point, the Broncos have to use their next pick on the offensive side of the ball, right? Only time will tell, but it kind of makes you shake you head a bit to see the team invest all of these resources on the defensive side of the ball when the offense looks the way it does right now.

But I guess, if nothing else, Denver may have a defensive Joker.