Nik Bonitto has perfect (and hilarious) reaction to Jahdae Barron pick

The Denver Broncos aren't too far away from being able to play an 11-on-11 at practice of former Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns players. The Broncos have used multiple high picks on player from Oklahoma and Texas over the last three years, including their top picks in 2022, 2023, and now 2025.

The Red River Rivalry runs deep in the Denver Broncos locker room, and while these guys hate each other's guts at the college level, they get to put that all aside to pursue a Super Bowl together in the NFL.

Nik Bonitto is a former second-round pick of the Broncos who played his college ball at Oklahoma, and he's developed into a Pro Bowl edge rusher for Denver. He welcomed the team's newest first-round pick -- defensive back Jahdae Barron -- in the most perfect (and hilarious) way possible.

Nik Bonitto sends semi-warm welcome to Broncos first-round pick Jahdae Barron

Another Texas guy😭 let’s go to work tho!!!! — Nik Bonitto (@nikkkkbonitto) April 25, 2025

The Broncos currently now have a whopping five former Texas Longhorns on their roster including Barron with safety Brandon Jones, defensive lineman Malcolm Roach, safety PJ Locke, and quarterback Sam Ehlinger also having played for the Longhorns.

The pick of Barron officially gives the Longhorns an edge on Denver's roster over the Oklahoma guys, who are now outnumbered 5-to-4. Former Sooners on the Broncos roster are Bonitto, Marvin Mims, Ben Powers, and Delarrin Turner-Yell.

To have those two schools make up more than 10 percent of your roster at this point in the process is pretty interesting. The Broncos obviously really like the way those two programs develop guys and they trust their scouts in those regions.

Denver Longhorns 🤠🤘🏽 — Brandon Jones (@BlessedJones33) April 25, 2025

We'll see if the Broncos continue adding guys from these schools on Days 2 and 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft. It would make plenty of sense to add players from the Longhorns program like DL Alfred Collins, TE Gunnar Helm, RB Jaydon Blue, and a number of others. Oklahoma doesn't have as many guys this year but there are a lot of folks out there who like Danny Stutsman as an off-ball linebacker.

The in-house Red River Rivalry for the Denver Broncos trucks right along.