Broncos next pick after Jahdae Barron selection is painfully obvious

The Denver Broncos shockingly took Texas CB Jahdae Barron with the 20th overall pick, and their next selection is painfully obvious. I am not sure many Broncos fans saw this coming, but here we are. With players like Matthew Golden, TreVeyon Henderson, and Omarion Hampton still on the board, the Broncos went with a defensive back.

On paper, even without factoring Barron into the equation, the team's secondary would have still been among the best in the NFL. They signed Talanoa Hufanga in the offseason to bolster the safety room and have a great trio of corners in Patrick Surtain II, Riley Moss, and Ja'Quan McMillian.

Right now, it is not 100% certain where Barron will play, but this is someone who does have the versatility to play all over the secondary, and that could have been the big advantage with this player. While I personally hate this selection, Barron is extremely good at what he does and is a stellar tackler.

He should actually be able to earn a starting job quite quickly, and this should be one of Moss or McMillian on the bubble in that regard. When you think about it, a top defense does directly help the offense, so while this is not another weapon for Bo Nix, this is still a player who can help the defense get better, which does put the offense back out in great situations.

The next selection for the Denver Broncos is flat-out obvious at this point, and it's got to be a top RB prospect still remaining on the board. As I type out these words, players like TreVeyon Henderson, Kaleb Johnson, and Quinshon Judkins are still left on the board, and one of those three players would make a mountain of sense for the Denver Broncos with their next selection.