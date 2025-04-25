Perfect Denver Broncos prospect is shockingly still on the board after Day 1

After the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the perfect prospect for the Denver Broncos is somehow still on the board. With the 20th pick, all of TreVeyon Henderson, Omarion Hampton, and Matthew Golden were still on the board, and the Denver Broncos took none of them.

They threw us all a huge curveball and took Jahdae Barron, the versatile defensive back from Texas. Frankly, I am not a huge fan of this pick, but I am also not a professional. Barron is very good at what he does and is going to make this roster better, but was he the right pick for this team at this very moment?

Only time will tell, but the perfect prospect for the Denver Broncos is still there for the taking...

TreVeyon Henderson is right there for the taking

TreVeyon Henderson, one of the more frequently talked about players within the Denver Broncos world is still on the board after the first round. The Denver Broncos are slated to pick with the 51st overall selection, so it's not likely that Henderson would still be on the board at that point.

But he did fall out of the top 32, so I guess anything can happen at this point. With Henderson still being on the board, the Broncos have to find a way to trade up to secure his services. He's got dual-threat, three-down ability, and he is great in pass protection.

The Broncos may have had Barron extremely high on their board for them to pass up on Henderson. Or, I guess they could always not think as highly of TreVeyon Henderson as many of us do. Only time will tell if the Broncos can make this happen, but he does fit what this team wants to do on offense and is still on the board as Round 2 approaches.