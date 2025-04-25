Broncos AFC West rivals all took a massively different route Round 1

The Denver Broncos made their first-round selection on Friday night, and they took a different route than their AFC West rivals. Most of us did not see this selection coming, but with the 20th pick, the Broncos took Jahdae Barron from Texas.

He is arguably the best defensive back in the entire NFL Draft class and is likely going to be the new slot cornerback, but he's got the versatility to play all over the secondary. Barron and Talanoa Hufanga highlight the newest additions to an already elite backend.

Well, in the first round, the Denver Broncos were actually the only team in the AFC West to do this with their first pick...

Broncos were the only AFC West team to grab a defensive prospect

6. Las Vegas Raiders - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

This one definitely hurt, as the Las Vegas Raiders seemed to run to the podium with the sixth overall pick, taking Ashton Jeanty from Boise State. The good thing here is that the rest of the Raiders roster is terrible, so this did seem to be a luxury pick for a franchise that simply can't afford to do something like that.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Two picks after the Denver Broncos made their first-round selection, the Los Angeles Chargers added another RB to their rotation and took Omarion Hampton from North Carolina. LA signed Najee Harris in free agency, so they have truly remade their RB room this offseason.

32. Kansas City Chiefs - Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

The Kansas City Chiefs traded down one spot with the Philadelphia Eagles and took Josh Simmons, the talented left tackle from Ohio State, perhaps finally finding some long-term stability at a position they have not been able to solve for years now.