The Denver Broncos have signed veteran Matt Haack as their new punter

The Denver Broncos have made their fifth external free agent move, the second one to the special teams unit (Trent Sherfield). On Wednesday, the Broncos signed veteran left-foot punter Matt Haack to a one-year deal.

The Broncos have a punter. He is veteran Matt Haack who is getting a 1-yr deal with Denver, source tells 9NEWS. Haack was Darren Rizzi’s punter in Miami. A left-footed, directional, hang-time type that is preferred in altitude environment. — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) March 19, 2025

Haack joins Talanoa Hufanga, Dre Greenlaw, Trent Sherfield, and Evan Engram as the new reinforcements for the team. The nine-year veteran replaces Riley Dixon, who signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the start of the free agency frenzy.

Matt is reuniting with the new Broncos Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi, as they both spent time together in Miami, specifically for two seasons. Speaking of Miami, Haack was signed by the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and won the starting job as a rookie. He spent four seasons in South Beach, won the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week once, and even had a passing touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019.

Following his time with the Miami Dolphins, Haack has played for multiple teams, specifically the Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, and, most recently, the New York Giants. Last season, he appeared in four games with the Giants, and he had the second-most career average yards per punt (47).

The left-foot punter has appeared in 103 career NFL games. He has 453 punts with a 44.7 average of yards per punt. Inside the 20-yard line, Haack has 169 punts, which is 37.3 percent of his bombs.

It will be interesting to see whether Haack becomes the starter for the Denver Broncos in 2025 or if someone else will take the position, especially since Head Coach Sean Payton has introduced competition at the punter position during both seasons he has been with the Broncos. Riley Dixon eventually won the job in 2023 and 2024, but the pressure was there during training camp. Competition is expected because you can have 90 players on your roster during camp, but we will see what the front office and coaching staff eventually decide to do.

The important thing is that the Broncos have a punter, a week after losing Riley Dixon to the Buccaneers. Some available names at the position in the free agent market, who could be added to compete with Haack during training camp include: Pat O'Donnell, Michael Palardy, and Jack Browning.

If Denver decides to bring competition, there will also be options available in the NFL Draft and in the UFL, including former Bronco Marquette King.