Broncos top free agent signing an absolute steal after contract details released

A lot of times in NFL Free Agency, teams are paying "A" level prices for "B" level players. It's the way NFL Free Agency has always worked because rarely do players get to free agency with the pedigree of linebacker Dre Greenlaw and they become absolute bargains on the open market.

The contract details for Greenlaw were recently released by 9News Broncos insider Mike Klis, who revealed that Greenlaw's deal is an even bigger steal for the Broncos than anyone could have anticipated.

Details on Dre Greenlaw's 3-yr, $31.5M deal, $11.5M full guarantee:

2025: $6.5M sign bonus; $3.47M salary; $1.53M roster gm bonus. Total: $11.5M full guar.

2026: $7.47M sal ($2M injury guar); $1.53M gm roster ($90K/g). Total: $9M

2027: $9.47M sal; $1.53M game roster. Total: $11M. — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) March 17, 2025

Essentially, Greenlaw was given a one-year deal worth $11.5 million and the Broncos have the luxury of being able to see what happens after that. This is the ideally structured contract from a team's perspective, especially when you're dealing with a player who has been dealing with an injury for most of the past calendar year-plus.

Dre Greenlaw contract with Denver Broncos is a massive bargain for the team

Greenlaw's contract with the Broncos was originally reported as a three-year deal worth $35 million. Now, it's being revealed that he actually got a deal worth $31.5 million over three years. That may not seem like a substantial subtraction but it's over $1 million less in average annual value, which is significant.

Getting Greenlaw at such a bargain price speaks to a couple of things. First, his Achilles injury. There was always "buyer beware" with Greenlaw in free agency because of his Achilles injury and recovery over the last year. But second, it speaks to Greenlaw's motivation to come to the Denver Broncos. We don't know for sure if Greenlaw left guaranteed money on the table elsewhere, but signing a contract like this -- regardless of injuries -- speaks to the player's willingness to join a specific team more than anything.

The Broncos are building something special and have a chance to be the top defense in the NFL in 2025. Greenlaw is going to be a huge part of that if it happens because he immediately becomes the best linebacker on the team with the most well-rounded skill set.

Another thing Broncos fans should love about the Greenlaw signing is the fact that he has some unfinished business with the Kansas City Chiefs. The 49ers had the rug pulled out from underneath them in the Super Bowl a couple of years ago and Greenlaw obviously couldn't make as big of an impact on that game as he would have hoped.

There are some out there who believe that if he hadn't gotten an Achilles injury when running onto the field in that game that the 49ers would not have had the lapses they did defensively. We'll never know.

Greenlaw's free agent contract with the Broncos is an absolute steal for the team and more evidence that the Broncos have been hitting one home run after another so far in the 2025 offseason.