Broncos free agency tracker: Signings, trades, & live updates

The Denver Broncos are on a quest to hopefully gain some ground in the ultra-difficult AFC West in 2025, and in order to do that, they're going to need to have a great free agency period. The issue at this point seems to be that the NFL Free Agent crop of players itself is not overly impressive.

We're seeing a ton of players around the league already being re-signed or traded, and pretty soon, the Broncos are going to be playing a game of musical chairs without anywhere to sit. The legal negotiating period for NFL free agency begins at 10 AM MT on Monday, March 10. That means the Broncos can begin to agree to contracts with free agents while deals can become official on Wednesday, March 12.

We're going to have you covered with every bit of action for the Denver Broncos as they look to build off of their 10 wins and playoff appearance last year.

Free Agent Signings

This section will be updated as the Broncos make moves in NFL free agency.

Re-Signed Free Agents

QB Jarrett Stidham

DL DJ Jones

LS Mitchell Fraboni

CB Ja'Quan McMillian (ERFA)

TE Lucas Krull (ERFA)

OLB Dondrea Tillman (ERFA)

DL Jordan Jackson (ERFA)

SAF Devon Key (ERFA)

UPDATE (3/10): The Denver Broncos re-signed defensive lineman DJ Jones to a three-year deal worth $39 million in total money and $26 million in guarantees. This is arguably an even bigger surprise than Jarrett Stidham coming back on a two-year deal, but the Broncos keep their defensive line intact from last season, which is massive.

The Broncos managed to bring back Jarrett Stidham as the backup quarterback to Bo Nix even though he might have had at least a chance of starting elsewhere in 2025. Stidham was understandably upset after losing the starting gig to Nix last offseason, but he seems to be happy in Denver and now has received a raise with a two-year deal at $12 million ($7M guaranteed).

Long snapper Mitchell Fraboni jumped into the top 10 of the highest-paid long snappers in the NFL at nearly $1.4 million per year.

Broncos Free Agents Who Signed With New Teams

This section will be updated as soon as moves are made.

Broncos roster cuts

This section will be updated as roster cuts are made

Broncos trades in 2025

This section will be updated as the Broncos make trades in 2025

Broncos biggest roster needs