Broncos first major NFL Free Agency domino has officially fallen

On the eve of NFL Free Agency, the first big domino has fallen for the Denver Broncos. At the risk of being extremely anticlimactic, however, don't get too excited. The Broncos are just bringing back quarterback Jarrett Stidham on a two-year deal.

But it's an important move for the offseason as the Broncos keep their quarterback room strong and frankly, pull off a rather surprising move. Stidham was vocal about wanting to be a starting NFL quarterback when he lost the job last year to Bo Nix, so it was widely assumed that he would leave at the first chance to go and be a starter somewhere else in 2025.

Apparently, Stidham's bond with Nix, Sean Payton, quarterbacks coach Davis Webb, and the Denver Broncos is stronger than anyone thought.

Jarrett Stidham re-signs to two-year deal with Denver Broncos

According to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver, the Broncos are signing Stidham to a two-year contract, which is even more surprising than him just coming back, in general. Stidham played a little bit for the Broncos last season in mop-up duty after starting a pair of games in the 2023 season.

Stidham's two starts at the end of the 2023 season in Denver were a bit controversial as he replaced veteran Russell Wilson, putting a massive stain on Wilson's Hall of Fame candidacy after a dreadful two seasons in Denver. Stidham really caught Sean Payton's eye when he had a couple of starts back in 2022 as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders and even lit up the San Francisco 49ers in a game.

Now, Stidham is back in Denver and is likely going to be well-compensated for it. One reason why this move made sense is the fact that the wives of the Broncos' quarterbacks became so close over this past year. After the Broncos traded for Zach Wilson and drafted Bo Nix, the quarterbacks and their wives became great friends.

It was rumored that their friendship could actually be a factor in one or both of the quarterbacks returning to Denver for another season and it appears as though that may be the case.

At this point, Stidham is back in Denver along with Nix while Wilson remains a free agent. But there are reports out there that the Broncos are trying to also bring Wilson back into the fold.

Dianna Russini, as a matter of fact, has reported that the Broncos are trying to retain Wilson. She also reported that the deal for Stidham is worth $12 million over the next two years, so he actually got a slight raise from his previous two-year deal worth $10 million in total money.