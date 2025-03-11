Broncos have lost yet another critical special teams player in Free Agency

The Denver Broncos have another gaping hole on their special teams unit, a group that has already taken on a lot more change in 2025 than anyone probably expected during the 2024 season. The Broncos fired special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica earlier this offseason and lost assistant special teams coordinator Chris Banjo to the New York Jets. They brought in Darren Rizzi, the former STC and interim head coach of the New Orleans Saints, to take over the operation.

Now, the Broncos are dealing with a couple of critical losses to that unit in the player personnel department. Special teams ace Tremon Smith left to return to the Houston Texans on a two-year deal while punter Riley Dixon has left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Broncos tried to bring both guys back, but lost them to their new teams.

Sometimes, the best deals are the ones you don't make. While you have to be careful what you wish for when it comes to making major changes like this, a player like Riley Dixon is very "replaceable" for the Broncos. Dixon's punting down the stretch of the 2024 season seemed to be a big reason why the team let go of Ben Kotwica, and his performance against the Cincinnati Bengals alone nearly cost the Broncos their shot at the playoffs.

Broncos now need a new punter as Riley Dixon bolts for Buccaneers

Not only do the Broncos now need a new punter, but someone to hold for field goals and extra points. Dixon was mostly solid for the Broncos who brought him back after trading him to the Giants a handful of years ago. Dixon's second stint with Denver went better than his first one, but it shouldn't be impossible for them to upgrade here.

Another former Broncos punter -- Sam Martin -- was recently released by the Buffalo Bills as well. Maybe a reunion there is explored.

My personal preference would be for the Broncos to look out for the best punters in the upcoming UFL season as well as the 2025 NFL Draft. Bring in a young and hungry player to develop under Darren Rizzi.

It's extremely odd that the Broncos always seem to get out-punted by the guys who come into Denver from other teams. They seem to be able to take advantage of the Mile High air consistently while Broncos punters, no matter who they are throwing out there, seem to struggle in the consistency department.

It would be nice to get this position solidified with a player who has a booming leg and can help the Broncos win the field position battle consistently.