Broncos bring back key starter and special teams player on one-year deal

NFL free agency has slowed down a bit following a big opening week loaded with signings and trades around the league. The Denver Broncos have been active, adding multiple key players, including TE Evan Engram, LB Dre Greenlaw, and S Talanoa Hufanga. Special Teammer/receiver Trent Sherfield and punter Matt Haack were the other external additions the Broncos have made so far.

Besides those five external signings, the Broncos have made multiple in-house moves, specifically by re-signing QB Jarrett Stidham, OT Matt Peart, DL Jones, ILB Justin Strnad, and LS Mitch Frabonni. On Wednesday, a sixth in-house re-signing was announced. Specifically, Denver agreed to terms with fullback/special teams veteran Michael Burton on a one-year deal.

Broncos re-sign starting fullback Michael Burton to one-year deal

Burton gets his third-consecutive one-deal with the Denver Broncos, as Sean Payton brings back one of 'his guys.' The veteran fullback will now play under Payton for the fourth season (one with New Orleans).

Modern NFL offenses usually do not feature a fullback, but Michael Burton has been a very under-the-radar and important piece in Sean Payton's old-school one. His value on offense and special teams is not mentioned much, but he has greatly helped the Broncos. He is a great blocker, can get key first downs in short-yardage situations, can open spaces in the field, and can catch passes from the backfield while getting important yards after the catch.

During this past season, Burton had two touchdowns (a rushing and a receiving one) while playing in over 400 all-purpose snaps. Despite not having more than 10 rushing yards, his role was key for Denver's success in the 2024-25 season.

While Denver is looking for a new starting running back with Javonte Williams's departure to the Dallas Cowboys, the veteran fullback will once again be a key player for the running game to be successful. The Broncos hold the 20th overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, and guys like Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton, TreVeyon Henderson, and Quinshon Judkins could be their guy.

Free agency could also be an option for Denver at the running back position, with guys like JK Dobbins and Nick Chubb available.

Burton was released a few times last season in procedural movements. He is a team player and understands the business. He is a true professional who has helped the Broncos in a very underrated role. It will be interesting to see his role in 2025, especially with Nate Adkins, who had a fullback/tight end role, and is a player who has had more action and is younger compared to Burton.