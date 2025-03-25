The 2025 NFL free agency frenzy has slowed as the first wave of signings has passed. The Denver Broncos made some reinforcements to bolster their roster in all three phases of the game. Specifically, they signed tight end Evan Engram to fill the 'Joker' role Sean Payton has been mentioning and veteran wide receiver Trent Sherfield to be their new gunner on special teams, replacing Tremon Smith, who signed with the Houston Texans. Additionally, the team signed veteran punter Matt Haack.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Broncos added two players in positions that were top priorities heading into free agency: inside linebacker and safety. Both players are former San Francisco 49ers ... ILB Dre Greenlaw and S Talanoa Hufanga. Besides those 5 signings, Denver re-signed QB Jarrett Stidham, OT Matt Peart, DL DJ Jones, ILB Justin Strnad, and LS Mitch Fraboni.

With these signings, the Denver Broncos will have more flexibility heading into the Draft, as their major positions of need were already filled in free agency. Regardless, let's take a look at some players who are still available in free agency that the Broncos could add.

3 available players the Broncos should still sign in NFL free agency:

1. ILB CJ Mosley:

The Broncos made a big splash on day one of free agency, filling one of their top positions of need. They signed former 49ers inside linebacker Dre Greenlaw to a three-year, $31.5 million deal. Greenlaw will be the starter alongside Alex Singleton, who is coming back from a torn ACL. Additionally, they re-signed Justin Strnad, who started in Singleton's place last season.

We do not know how Singleton will return from that brutal injury, and he has been mentioned as a potential cut candidate. Regardless of whether he is cut or not, adding another starter could make sense, with Alex coming back from injury and Justin having a major special teams role. This candidate is Pro Bowler CJ Mosley, who is an experienced linebacker and was cut by the Jets last week. Adding Mosley to pair him up with Greenlaw would make the room even better.

2. RB JK Dobbins:

With the signing of Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram, the Broncos' weakest offensive position, in my opinion, is running back. Despite Najee Harris, Aaron Jones, and Rico Dowdle already being signed to different teams (Chargers, Vikings, and Panthers, respectively), there are still two big names I wouldn’t rule out for the Broncos: JK Dobbins and Nick Chubb. I'm expecting one or two moves at this position, either in free agency or the draft. Both Dobbins and Chubb make sense, but if I had to choose one, it would be JK.

The former Ravens and Chargers back has had big injuries so far in his young NFL career but had a great bounce-back season in Los Angeles last year. He had over 1,000 all-purpose yards, and with how the running back market is going, he should be cheap for Denver, and it would be good to pair him up with a rookie. It would be a no-brainer move and an instant upgrade to the room.

3. DL Calais Campbell:

Adding depth to the defensive line is something I would expect from Denver in the Draft. This is despite the re-signing of DJ Jones, who played only 40 percent of the defensive snaps last year. Regardless of whether they add DL in the Draft, a sneaky, under-the-radar free agent who comes to mind is veteran Calais Campbell.

Campbell would not be a starter, but he is a Colorado native and would bring that All-Pro and Pro Bowl experience to a room that was good in 2024 but could be even better. He still has some gas left in the tank, and finishing a career like that in his hometown state would be a cool story. He had one forced fumble and 5 sacks in his last two seasons, starting every game, and would be a great mentor for young guys.