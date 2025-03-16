Broncos land ideal running back duo in 2025 NFL Mock Draft predictions

The Denver Broncos have already had a huge offseason in 2025 with the additions they've made in free agency, bringing in the likes of Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, and Evan Engram. While NFL Free Agency has provided a fantastic launching off point for the Broncos in the 2025 offseason, the 2025 NFL Draft is where the true cornerstone pieces will be added.

The Broncos did exactly what was needed in NFL free agency to get their linebacker and safety needs crossed off the 'to do' list. What are the team's top priorities now going into the NFL Draft?

There's an obvious need at the running back position, and every NFL general manager at the Scouting Combine was gushing over the quality of players at that position group in this year's incoming class. In my mind, that means you should be prepared to take two if you're Broncos GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton.

What would be the ideal pairing of backs in this class? The great answer to that question is that there is a wide variety of right answers. Let's take a look at one potentially "ideal" scenario for the Broncos in the 2025 NFL Draft after all of the moves made in NFL free agency.

Broncos go running back with two of top three picks in 2025 NFL mock draft

1st round: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

At this point in time, the mock draft machines still spit out Omarion Hampton pretty consistently with the 20th overall pick, which I think is going to change in the near future. Everyone saw at the Scouting Combine that Hampton is an absolute specimen of an athlete and likely will go closer to pick 10 than pick 20. But outside of a handful of names, it's hard to truly say what's within the realm of "realism" for the Denver Broncos at 20 overall.

They're not going to get Travis Hunter at that pick, for instance, but it's not impossible that Hampton could be on the board. And if he is, they might be inclined to replace a former Tar Heel (former 2nd-round pick Javonte Williams) with another. But as low as the mock draft machines seem to be on Hampton at this point, they might be even lower on TreVeyon Henderson, who might be a top-25 overall player in this class.

Henderson has every trait you look for in a top-tier running back prospect and the fact that he was dominating at Ohio State as a true freshman when he was 18 years old really says all you need to know about him. The moment is never too big. This is a back you can trust on all three downs and if you can pair him up with the right guy?

Evan Engram is the Joker for Sean Payton for the time being, but when you buy a deck of cards, there are usually two jokers in the deck...

2nd round: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

The Denver Broncos have some interesting connections to LSU tight end Mason Taylor, including the fact that George Paton was in the Miami Dolphins' front office when Mason's father Jason was dominating as a member of the team.

Paton already drafted Pat Surtain's son and it worked out well for him. Why not go back to the well in 2025?

Taylor could be the ideal addition for the Broncos after the Evan Engram signing considering he's one of the youngest players in this year's rookie class overall. As talented and athletic as he is, there are aspects of his game that need refining but he could be Denver's 2025 version of what Jonah Elliss was last year, and on the offensive side of the ball.

3rd round: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

Is there a more effective way to pair backs in an NFL offense than guys who have already done it at the collegiate level? TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins have already been teammates, and they've already proven they can work well together.

These two are both athletic and explosive but bring very different packages of skills to the table. This could be the "Reggie Bush/Mark Ingram" type of duo that Sean Payton once had in New Orleans.

Judkins is a bigger body at 6-feet, 220 pounds. He has a nose for the end zone and rarely goes down on initial contact. Is it necessary for the Broncos to load up on backs like this? Potentially. I wouldn't be shocked if they went into the 2025 season with a group of two rookies, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Audric Estimé in the backfield.

Adding both Henderson and Judkins would be an absolute dream if the Broncos can pull it off.

4th round: Jamaree Caldwell, DL, Oregon

The Denver Broncos officially have at least one defensive lineman under contract for the 2025 season: DJ Jones. Jones signed a big-money extension worth $13 million per season over the next three years and the Broncos' next step will be to hopefully get deals done with Zach Allen and John Franklin-Myers.

Even if deals get done with those guys, you can never have too much depth on the defensive line in today's NFL. Just ask the Philadelphia Eagles. Just like at the running back position, the depth of this class on the defensive line could cause guys to fall a round later than they otherwise should. Jamaree Caldwell is a big, athletic player on the defensive front whose movement skills allow him to be used at a variety of different alignments up front.

The more you can do...

6th round picks:

Mello Dotson, CB, Kansas

Ever since George Paton became general manager of the Denver Broncos, it feels like the team picks at least one mandatory defensive back in every draft. I don't think this year is going to be any different. Although his stock has fallen a bit after the Scouting Combine, Mello Dotson is a player who has put a lot of good stuff on tape especially with his ball skills and instincts.

Jimmy Horn Jr., WR, Colorado

Jimmy Horn might be a smaller receiver but he's explosive and natural with the ball in his hands. The Broncos may not have a true opening on the roster at receiver after NFL Free Agency is said and done, but a player like Horn could make a case in a variety of ways over the course of training camp and the preseason and be a practice squad developmental guy.

Nick Martin, LB, Oklahoma State

Due to an injury, I think we'll potentially see Nick Martin's stock fall quite a bit in this year's draft. But his production in 2023 warrants a much higher pick than the 6th round of this draft, so this would be a steal. He had 140 total tackles in 2023 with 16 tackles for loss and six sacks. He's got 4.53 speed with a 38-inch vertical jump and exactly the types of traits the Broncos will be needing at the linebacker position to help on special teams from Day 1.