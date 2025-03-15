3 free agent WRs the Broncos can add who are better value than Cooper Kupp

The Denver Broncos ended up sitting out of the Cooper Kupp sweepstakes in NFL free agency as the veteran receiver signed a three-year deal worth $45 million with the Seattle Seahawks. As much as the Broncos like their young receivers (Marvin Mims Jr., Troy Franklin, Devaughn Vele), the combination of years, money, and targets to commit to Kupp was enough to turn them away.

And that's fine.

The Broncos landed Evan Engram as their new "Joker" in NFL Free Agency, and that move is absolutely going to have a ripple effect on the whole offense. But there is no doubt that the team still needs to add a veteran receiver of note and there are a few who could make some sense still available. In fact, many big names in the NFL free agent receiver market haven't moved because they were likely waiting for Kupp's decision.

Which veteran free agent receivers could the Broncos turn to next?

3 veteran WRs for the Broncos after missing out on Cooper Kupp

1. Keenan Allen

Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi has already worked with Keenan Allen in the past (with the Chargers) and Allen has some of the best tape among the veteran receivers still sitting out there in NFL free agency.

Allen was with the Chicago Bears this past year to help Caleb Williams acclimate to the NFL and he caught 70 passes with seven touchdowns. He is still getting the job done even if he's not in his prime anymore.

Allen will be 33 this coming season and was still creating plenty of separation last year. He would add not only veteran experience to the Denver offense but some necessary variance in overall skill set. Even if the Broncos are high on their young players, Allen is the type of guy who could come in and make a significant impact.

2. Stefon Diggs

This is very much an "If the price is right" suggestion. Denver Broncos general manager George Paton was with the Minnesota Vikings when they decided to trade Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills in the first place, a trade that ended up changing the entire trajectory of the Buffalo Bills franchise. But that's not the Stefon Diggs we're talking about anymore.

This Stefon Diggs is going to be 32 this season and is coming off of a major knee injury.

Diggs could still have a couple of good years left in the tank and if the Broncos feel like he could work in their locker room, then they should at least consider bringing him in if the risk is minimal. If Diggs is wanting to get paid the same as someone like Cooper Kupp, he's probably going to have to look for that elsewhere.

But as a one-year dart throw for a guy who might be hungry to prove himself coming off of injury? It might not be the worst idea.

3. Brandin Cooks

To his credit, Brandin Cooks had 11 touchdown catches in his two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. His time as a Cowboy didn't exactly go as planned, however, and was frankly a bit of a bust.

Although the Cowboys didn't have Dak Prescott for much of last year, and Cooks dealt with injuries of his own, he looks like he's hit the proverbial "wall" since leaving Houston and coming to Dallas. There is a significant connection in Denver for Cooks, however, with Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

Payton obviously drafted Cooks in the 1st round out of Oregon State back in 2014 and he's been one of the most underrated receivers in the league since he was drafted. Bringing in a player like Cooks at this stage of his career would send a clear message that you want the young guys to play -- and play a lot -- but that you're also raising the proverbial floor at the position overall with a proven veteran.