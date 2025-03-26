The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft could bring some insane targets for the Denver Broncos. Let's rank the best, most realistic targets for Denver.

No, the Broncos are not going to be able to draft Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter at pick 20 unless they move up into the top 5. However, there may be a slew of viable prospects for this team to consider with that pick.

Their first-round choice is going to be hugely important, as the team is right on the cusp of turning into a contender. Let's rank the best (realistic) first-round targets for the Denver Broncos in the 2025 NFL Draft.

2025 NFL Draft: Ranking the best (realistic) first-round targets for Broncos

3. Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Jihaad Campbell would be a great pick for the Denver Broncos with the 20th pick. In 2024 with Alabama, he racked up 117 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and five sacks. The Broncos did finally make a notable move at the position, signing Dre Greenlaw in free agency. Greenlaw is an enforcer at the position and someone who plays with an edge that the ILB room has been missing for years now.

Well, Campbell is a similar player in that regard. Why not grab another stud player at this position? We have seen just how crucial it is for the best defenses in the NFL to have someone of note at ILB, and this could be a huge reason why the Broncos defense seemed to fall off a bit toward the end of the 2024 NFL Season.

4. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

I am a huge fan of Emeka Egbuka and believe he can be yet another former Ohio State wide receiver who makes it big in the NFL. He can do a little bit of everything and would help fill a position of need for the Broncos. It does not seem like Denver believes WR is that big of a need, but some of us would disagree.

Egbuka would instantly become a 50-reception player for the Broncos in his rookie season and could be the finishing touch on a high-end passing attack with other players like Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr, Evan Engram, and others.

3. Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Kenneth Grant is a top-tier defensive tackle prospect and could come into the Broncos DL room and be a contributor immediately. It's clear that Denver has put a huge emphasis on the trenches, and it's was a huge reason why the team was so successful in 2024. With the defensive line having multiple players entering the last year of their deal in 2025, more work needs to be done for the unit to remain top-tier.

While taking a DL in the first round might not be the sexy pick, this is something that could pay off more in the long-term.

2. Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

The first of two running backs on this list, Omarion Hampton would be a stellar fit for the Denver Broncos in the first round. Here are some of his strengths from his draft profile on NFL.com:

"Big back with an impressive, chiseled physique.

Access to a sudden lateral jump-cut to elude penetration.

Displays adequate burst as an off-tackle runner.

Has the hips and feet to stack downhill moves.

Runs square and drives through tacklers with good contact balance.

Willful with the ability to go get must-have yards with force.

Requires gang tackling to keep an ember from relighting.

Capable option on swing passes and screens." Lance Zierlein

Hampton is one of the most complete running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft class and would instantly provide a spark to a huge position of need, but he's not the best RB fit for the Broncos in Round 1.

1. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

I believe TreVeyon Henderson would be the best fit for the Denver Broncos among first-round prospects. He's got shades of Aaron Jones and Jahmyr Gibbs to his game and is a true 'home-run hitter' at the position. He can do a bit of everything at the position and is a Day 1 starter at the position for the Broncos.

Sure, Henderson is not as good of a RB prospect as Ashton Jeanty is, but Jeanty is bordering on being a truly generational player. In a normal NFL Draft class that does not have someone like Jeanty, Henderson would surely be the first RB off the board.